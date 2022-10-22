Wise Hope Bowie office honors October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month 10/22/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0 Wise Hope Crisis Center of Bowie had a candlelight vigil Tuesday night . Counselor Eric Rothe and Montague County Judge Kevin Benton spoke, and the judge read the proclamation and officially deeming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Wise Hope Crisis Center of Bowie hosted a candlelight vigil Tuesday night as recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (News photos by Barbara Green)
Leave a Reply