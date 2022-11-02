2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona

One man was arrested last Friday night following an alleged shooting incident outside Nocona.

Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Monday details were still being sorted out since the incident involved a half dozen individuals in four different vehicles.

Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the 911 call at 12:25 a.m. Nov. 18 off Farm-to-Market Road 1759 near White and Priddy Road north of Nocona. The caller said they were being chased down the road by several vehicles.

Lawson said the alleged incident occurred in town and involved two guys reportedly fighting over a woman. One vehicle left the scene, and three other vehicles took off chasing it.

“At one point the chasers get the first vehicle to stop. One of the guys chasing reportedly gets out with a deer rifle and puts a round through the back glass of the vehicle being chased. Two people were wounded from shattered glass, but not the bullet,” explained Lawson.

