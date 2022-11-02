NEWS
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
One man was arrested last Friday night following an alleged shooting incident outside Nocona.
Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Monday details were still being sorted out since the incident involved a half dozen individuals in four different vehicles.
Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the 911 call at 12:25 a.m. Nov. 18 off Farm-to-Market Road 1759 near White and Priddy Road north of Nocona. The caller said they were being chased down the road by several vehicles.
Lawson said the alleged incident occurred in town and involved two guys reportedly fighting over a woman. One vehicle left the scene, and three other vehicles took off chasing it.
“At one point the chasers get the first vehicle to stop. One of the guys chasing reportedly gets out with a deer rifle and puts a round through the back glass of the vehicle being chased. Two people were wounded from shattered glass, but not the bullet,” explained Lawson.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Plan out your holiday shopping by reading through The Bowie News Holiday Shopping Guide in your mid-week edition. You will find tips for the holidays, ideas for gifts along with sales and specials from area merchants.
Free Bowie Community Thanksgiving dinner planned Thursday
The annual Bowie Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
Everyone is welcome to share a meal or call for delivery or carry-out. There is no charge for dinner, which is prepared by volunteers and church members, and supported by the community and church. First United Methodist Church is located at 1515 North Jefferson.
Delivery orders or to make a reservation to pick up a meal will be taken through noon on Nov. 23. Call the church office at 872-3384. Although not necessary, calling to order the number of pickup of meals will be helpful.
Anyone who would like to help serve, cook or clean-up is invited to be at the church by 9 a.m. or call the church prior to the event.
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
By BARBARA GREEN
The City of Bowie is being sued in connection with the potential sale of nearly lakefront 25 acreage on Lake Amon G. Carter, originally obtained when the new Bowie Reservoir was built in 1981.
Laura McCarn filed suit against the City of Bowie and the Bowie Water Supply District in 97th District court on Nov. 8. The suit is styled: Plaintiff’s original petition to quiet title and for trespass to try title.
A trespass to try title claim is a legal procedure for challenging the ownership of property, while “action to quiet title” is an equitable remedy for establishing one’s right to ownership of real property against other adverse claimants. The suit states the amount of controversy is expected to be greater than $500,000 and non-monetary relief.
This 24.35 acre tract is located at the end of Indian Trail Road surrounded by the lake and the Silver Lakes Ranch subdivision. It was part of the land obtained by the city to build the new lake. Amon Carter Lake was built in 1956 and the 500-acre Bowie Reservoir was built in 1985. This was a portion that was never developed or used by the city for the lake or anything else.
City Manager Bert Cunningham raised the possibility of selling the land earlier in the summer and took steps to obtain an appraisal. However, in early July the city received a letter indicating the former owners believe the land should go back to them since it was not used for the lake.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
