COUNTY LIFE
COUNTY LIFE
Animal shelter volunteers selected as parade grand marshals
Bowie Community Development Board announces the 31st Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade Grand Marshals as the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter – Joellen Stark, Valerie Evans, Valerie Wise, Chesney Bullard and Melodye Massey along with Shelter HEARTS Julie O’Neal and Holly Bullock, Animal Control Officer Willy Conway and Police Commander Lynetta Slaton.
The lighted parade committee has asked for animal shelter donations as the kennels are full of dogs looking for adoption. There will be a donation box at the parade entry station at Tarrant and Mill Street as floats line up for the parade as well as a donation box by the Mason Street stage on Dec. 3.
This year’s grand marshals were selected for their constant dedication to the animal shelter and its animals.
Read the full story about the grand marshals and the upcoming events in your weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Sip & Stroll once more draws record participation
Warm up to the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival with the popular preview night featuring “Winter Lights Sip and Stroll With Me” on Dec. 2.
Participating businesses are encouraged to decorate with holiday lights. Prizes will be given to first, second and third-place winners.
Once more Sip and Stroll is experiencing a record-breaking number of participants with 31 businesses registered for the event. Bowie Economic Development also is planning its open house from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at its office at 101 E. Pecan.
Guests attending the Sip and Stroll are asked to purchase armbands and glasses for $10 at any of the participating merchants. Strollers also may use their previous Sip & Stroll glasses but must purchase an armband.
Throughout the evening stroll the decorated downtown streets that sparkle as they await the arrival of the Christmas festival the next day.
Read the full story with all the participants in your weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Small Town Christmas, Nocona Style planned for Dec. 3
Santa and his elves are planning a fun time in Nocona, as Small Town Christmas, Nocona Style rides into town at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mary Beckham Davis Park.
Back by popular demand is the Christmas parade. Show off your sled by parading down Clay Street, starting at the U.S. Post Office and ending at the Mary Beckman Davis Park. There is no fee to enter the parade.
Entry forms are available on the chamber website at nocona.org. Lineup is at 4 p.m. at the west end of Clay Street. The parade rolls at 4:30 p.m.
Activities will run until 6:30 p.m. The Big Guy from the North is bringing Christmastime charm with sleigh-hay rides, photos with Santa himself, an Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt, cookie decorating, popcorn and a hot chocolate bar, all highlighted by the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Vendors will be set-up in and around the park for some early Christmas shopping.
Call the Nocona Chamber of Commerce at 825-3526 with any questions
Trending
-
NEWS4 days ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 week ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
COUNTY LIFE4 days ago
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
County accepts quote to repair broken veteran’s memorial panel
-
COUNTY LIFE3 weeks ago
Nocona bucking bulls show strong at ABBI world finals