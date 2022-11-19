Ag Day brings together students to learn about agriculture

Ethan Allred

Ethan Allred, a 15-year-old sophomore at Bowie High School made the All-Region Honor Choir advancing to pre-area.

The All-Region Choir will have a concert on Nov. 5 at Texas Woman’s University.

Choir Director Melissa Zamzow explained if Allred places high enough at pre-area he will be allowed to audition for the All-State Choir.

The student is a member of the Mighty Marching Maroon Band, and last year he won a gold medal at the State Solo and Ensemble contest.

Pre-area will be Nov. 28 at a site to be announced.

The Bowie Choir will host a “Dinner and A Show,” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the high school cafeteria.

It will be a spaghetti dinner fundraiser featuring spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, drink and dessert.

Cost is $10 per plate for those age 11 and up, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for those three and under.

Dinner will be at 6 p.m. followed by a performance at 7 p.m. by the choir.

Those who purchase a ticket will be eligible for the door prize drawings that will feature several great items.