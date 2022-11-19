Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Ag Day brings together students to learn about agriculture

Published

1 day ago

on

The Montague County Farm Bureau hosted its annual Ag Day Thursday at the Montague County Cowboy Church arena. Children from schools across the county attended as they went from station to station to learn about different aspects of agriculture. This piece of high tech, a large drone fitted with spraying tanks, was demonstrated by Cade Roth. The drone can spray about five acres on two batteries in one flight. There were 220 children who attended along with FFA members and teachers. Bowie, Nocona and Forestburg schools attended.

Students learned about horses at this station, using math to determine the horse’s height by “hands.” (News photos by Barbara Green)
SCHOOL NEWS

Musical Celebration readied at Gold-Burg for Nov. 12

Published

1 week ago

on

11/12/2022

By

Gold-Burg High School presents a “Musical Celebration” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the high school gym.
The musical variety show is presented in conjunction with the theater arts department and students from pre-kindergarten through high school seniors. The show is titled “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” taking the audience through decades of song and dance through the years of rock n roll, country and modern-day musical selections.
Tickets are $5 at the door. The show is directed by Linda Fitzner.

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie High marching band places ninth in area B marching finals

Published

4 weeks ago

on

10/25/2022

By

The Bowie High School Mighty Marching Maroon earned ninth place at the Area B Marching finals Saturday in Denton.
The band competed at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and after placing in the top 10, earned a spot in the finals. This is not an advancing to state year for the district, but Director German Torres was very proud of the band’s performance this season with the Egyptian theme show “Reign.”
Torres is assisted by Directors Robert Frick and Melissa Zamzow.

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie High singer earns All-Region Choir

Published

4 weeks ago

on

10/22/2022

By

Ethan Allred

Ethan Allred, a 15-year-old sophomore at Bowie High School made the All-Region Honor Choir advancing to pre-area.
The All-Region Choir will have a concert on Nov. 5 at Texas Woman’s University.
Choir Director Melissa Zamzow explained if Allred places high enough at pre-area he will be allowed to audition for the All-State Choir.
The student is a member of the Mighty Marching Maroon Band, and last year he won a gold medal at the State Solo and Ensemble contest.
Pre-area will be Nov. 28 at a site to be announced.
The Bowie Choir will host a “Dinner and A Show,” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the high school cafeteria.
It will be a spaghetti dinner fundraiser featuring spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, drink and dessert.
Cost is $10 per plate for those age 11 and up, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for those three and under.
Dinner will be at 6 p.m. followed by a performance at 7 p.m. by the choir.
Those who purchase a ticket will be eligible for the door prize drawings that will feature several great items.

