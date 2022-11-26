Animal shelter volunteers selected as parade grand marshals

Bowie Community Development Board announces the 31st Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade Grand Marshals as the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter – Joellen Stark, Valerie Evans, Valerie Wise, Chesney Bullard and Melodye Massey along with Shelter HEARTS Julie O’Neal and Holly Bullock, Animal Control Officer Willy Conway and Police Commander Lynetta Slaton.

The lighted parade committee has asked for animal shelter donations as the kennels are full of dogs looking for adoption. There will be a donation box at the parade entry station at Tarrant and Mill Street as floats line up for the parade as well as a donation box by the Mason Street stage on Dec. 3.

This year’s grand marshals were selected for their constant dedication to the animal shelter and its animals.

Read the full story about the grand marshals and the upcoming events in your weekend Bowie News.