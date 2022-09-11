SPORTS
Area runners compete at state
The state cross country meet in Round Rock had five area schools competing at it this year.
Runners from Nocona, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg, Prairie Valley and Bellevue all competed among the state’s elite.
The Nocona runners ran on Friday in the 2A races while the rest of the schools ran on Saturday in the 1A races.
The Lady Indians’ team was the first in school history to go to state. Nocona finished 13th overall.
Bayler Smith was its top runner finishing 35th overall with a time of 13:37. The team’s top five runners included Melissa Segura (88th), Jolie Rose (91st), Ayden Patton (108th) and Jayce Rose (112th).
Coach Kyle Spitzer thought his young team was awed of the big stage, but liked how they battled throughout the race.
“This group has dealt with injuries, distractions, and just everything that comes with being a young team,” Spitzer said. “They handled it so well and should be so proud of what they were able to accomplish this season. I look forward to seeing them come back next year even stronger.”
In the 2A boy’s race, Freddie Duran was the only Nocona runner to qualify. He ended up finishing 80th with a time of 19:21.
His Coach Brody Wilson thought he did well and hopes it is not his last trip to state.
“The conditions weren’t favorable for any of the runners with it being so windy, muddy and wet but I thought he attacked the course well,” Wilson said. “Freddie had a great season and I’m looking forward to seeing him compete next year and hopefully get back to Round Rock.”
The next day in the 1A boy’s race, the only other team from the area, Saint Jo, finished eighth overall. Top runner Collin Thomas finished 18th overall with a time of 18:52 in his final cross country race. Thomas became the first runner in school history to run at state all four years of high school.
The top five runners for the team also included Elijah Young (52nd), Jayden Curry (62nd), Kile Thurman (108th) and Julian Luna (116th).
Ryan Bruce thought his team did well with the majority of them running for the first time on the big stage.
“I think there were some nerves in our younger runners and a little adrenaline that caused for a quicker takeoff and a faster pace, but I’m proud of our team for the way they competed and the season we had overcoming a bunch of adversities,” Bruce said. “School history was made and I have been lucky to get to be a part of it.”
Also in the race running individually was Gold-Burg’s Isaac Renteria and Prairie Valley’s Tyler Winkler.
For Renteria, it was the sophomore’s second straight year to make it to the state meet. Unfortunately, it was not his best day even as he finished 41st with a time of 18:39.
His Coach Jesse Vaughn said his runner came into meet not feeling 100 %.
“I am super proud of Isaac making it two years in a row,” Vaughn said. “Unfortunately, he was battling sickness the day of the race and it didn’t go as well as we would’ve liked, but we know it’s back to the hard work to continue the success he has had already in high school.”
For Winkler, the senior battled for years to make it to the state meet and had injuries and sickness keep him from it in the past at the regional meet. In his last race, he finished 77th with a time of 19:19.
His Coach Seth Stephens was proud of how he ran.
“It wasn’t his fastest time ever, but he showed a lot of heart at the end of the race passing several runners over the last 300 meters or so,” Stephens said. “We’re proud of Tyler and all that he’s accomplished. The state cross country meet was one of his goals that had just eluded him until this year, so it was awesome to watch him accomplish that this year.”
The final runner was Grace Martin from Bellevue who was the only one to run in the girls 1A race. The senior finished 36th overall with a time of 13:38.
For her Coach John McGee, seeing Martin accomplish the goal she set for herself after qualifying for regionals last year and seeing how far she has come from her freshman year puts it in perspective how much she has worked.
“I would like to say that Grace wasn’t the fastest girl there, however, I believe she had the biggest heart of all the girls there,” McGee said. “For some girls running came natural, but for Grace she had to really, really work at it and that is what she did. Grace proves that ‘hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.’ Grace is the example I will be using for years to come.”
Bowie, Gold-Burg, Prairie Valley volleyball loses in area round
The Bowie Lady Rabbits season came to an end in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday night against Wall.
The Lady Hawks won 3-1 against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie came into the set hoping it could upset a Wall team with only six losses on the season after a solid performance against Millsap in the bi-district round.
The first set did not go the Lady Rabbits way as the Lady Hawks showed why they have had so much success this season, winning 25-14.
The second set saw Bowe adjust.
“We started to read them better defensively and get in a groove,” Coach Ashley Sanders said.
It took everything including going to extra points, but in the end the Lady Rabbits came out on top 28-26 to tie the match back up at 1-1.
The third set was more of the same as neither team could pull away for most of the set. Unfortunately, at the end of the set Wall was able to get some momentum and pull away, closing out the set to win 25-19 and take a 2-1 lead.
Bowie would need to win the next two sets to win the match and it proved it could do that if it played well. The fourth set proved to be another one where it was back and forth throughout most of it.
In the end, it could have gone either way, but unfortunately the Lady Hawks pulled away at the end, winning by the smallest of margins 25-23 to win the match 3-1.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears season came to an end against Avery on Thursday night in the area round.
The Lady Bears lost in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs.
Avery won with set scores being 25-13, 25-4 and 25-12.
Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team came into the match even more nervous than its previous match. The Lady Bulldogs fed off that nervousness and never let the Lady Bears get comfortable with big attacks from its top outside hitter.
Still, despite the loss it was one of the best seasons in program history. Gold-Burg’s two wins against county rival Prairie Valley, including in the play-in game to get second place, stands as a highlight the program has been aiming for for years.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs fell to state-ranked Dodd City on Thursday night in the area round of the playoffs to end their season.
The Lady Hornets won in straight sets, but the Lady Bulldogs did a good job of making them earn it in each set.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-15.
It was a disappointing result for a season with a lot of changes to it though it did have some positives.
Anytime a program loses an all-state player it is tough to replace that production. It’s even harder for small schools like Prairie Valley, but the program showed it was more than just one player with its level of play not dropping too far off in the regular season.
Saint Jo, Nocona volleyball win area playoff game
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers got their biggest test of the season in their area win against Sulphur Bluff on Thursday night.
The Lady Panthers won a five-set thriller they had to come back from in the last two sets.
Saint Jo came into the match confident, but the young team was coming off losses against Poolville and Benjamin in the warm-up games after not facing much adversity the last month of the season.
The Lady Bears gave Saint Jo some adversity in the first set, winning the most competitive set of the match 25-22 to take the early lead. The Lady Panthers came right back and won the second set with little drama in a one-sided set 25-15 to tie the match up at 1-1.
The momentum switched back to Sulphur Bluff though as the Lady Bears won the third set 25-19 to take the lead 2-1 and was one set away from pulling the upset.
Saint Jo dug deep and won the fourth set in controlling fashion 25-17 to tie the match up and send it to a winner-take-all fifth set.
Played to only 15 points, any lead can feel that much more with less points to work. Momentum does not always carry over for that reason with the stakes felt the highest.
Luckily for the Lady Panthers, that momentum carried over from the fourth set. Saint Jo won going away with it 15-6, winning the match 3-2.
Aubrey Morman led the team with 11 kills and four blocks. Payzlie Cervantes was right behind with nine kills while collecting 20 digs.
Kayden Skidmore had a team high 20 assists and four service aces. Libero Taylor Patrick had a team high 22 digs.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their area playoff game against North Hopkins Sulphur Springs on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets, though the Lady Panthers did not make it easy the first two sets.
Nocona came into the match fresh off a win in the bi-district round against Tioga and made it look easy with the win in straight sets. Riding a 14 game win-streak, the Lady Indians came into the match confident.
They needed it as North Hopkins was not going to go down without a fight. The first set ended close, but Nocona closed strong winning 25-21.
The second set was even more competitive with it coming down to the final few points. The Lady Indians came out on top 25-23 to take a lead.
Having lost only one set in its previous 10 wins, there was no third set let down for Nocona. In fact, there was a bit of one for the Lady Panthers who could see the writing on the wall.
The Lady Indians won the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.
Skyler Smith led the team with 26 kills and was second with 10 assists. Megyn Meekins had 29 assists and four service aces to lead the team while adding nine kills.
Defensively, Bren Fenoglio had a team high two blocks along with Aubree Kleinhans getting 13 digs.
Nocona, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg win to make playoffs
Nocona
The Nocona Indians were able to hold on to win on Thursday night against Alvord on senior night to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Indians won 31-28, having to recover from a bad third quarter and some lighting failures that paused the action in the second quarter.
Nocona owned most of the first half. Quarterback Brady McCasland threw an eight yard touchdown pass to Charlie Fuller in the first quarter. The team was able to get some help from the Bulldogs special teams as a bad snap through the end zone on a punt resulted in a safety to make the score 9-0.
Nocona’s next drive then ended with running back Johnny Stone running in from four yards out to make it 17-0 after a good two-point conversion.
Unfortunately, that momentum was wiped out when one of the lights went out. The game was stopped and after a 30-minute delay some external lights were used to allow the game to continue on.
Unfortunately, that break allowed Alvord the chance to regroup and on the ensuing kickoff, returned the kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 17-7.
Nocona was not able to respond before halftime.
Luckily the Indians came out in the third quarter well. McCasland found Fuller again for a touchdown, this time from 14 yards out to extend the lead to 24-7.
Then the Bulldogs scored on their next three offensive possessions all in the third quarter, scoring on short runs twice and once on a 57-yard run. Alvord had flipped the game on its head. Despite Nocona dominating most of the first half, the Bulldogs now led 28-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians offense woke up and got a big place at the beginning of the fourth quarter. McCasland found Michael Wetmore for a 64-yard catch and run touchdown pass to retake the lead and make the score 31-28.
There was still 10:36 left to play in the game and with the Indians defense struggling in the third quarter, the three point lead never felt safe.
However, Nocona’s defense was able to hold on for the rest of the game as the Indians won 31-28.
McCasland led the team completing eight passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 92 yards, two yards short of Stone who had a team high 94 yards and one rushing touchdown. The senior Wetmore added 67 yards on the ground and 62 through the air.
Most importantly, the offense committed no turnovers which it has struggled with all season.
The defense seemed to hold up most of the game besides those three drives in the third quarter. Nocona outgained Alvord 409 to 256 and the defense forced one turnover by recovering a fumble.
The win improved the Indians record to 8-2 on the season and 3-2 in district, good enough to finish second in the district standings behind Tioga.
It is a big step up for the program that has won three games in the previous two seasons. While dropping down to 2A helped, it was also the continued growth of the team and the coaching staff after a rocky start last year.
Nocona is scheduled to play Bangs in the bi-district round of the playoffs, a team that features a talented running back it will be tasked to stop.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Weatherford.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers had a fun senior night on Friday with their win against Savoy.
The Panthers won 56-0, winning by mercy rule at halftime while getting in all of their seniors playing time.
Saint Jo scored on almost every offensive drive in the game. Matthew Butler-Everson completed five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns to Dylan Brockman and Caleb Workman. Trevor O’Neal rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and also completed one pass for a 38-yard touchdown to Butler-Everson. Brockman and Bear Bower also each ran for a touchdown in the game.
While it was not much of a challenge for the Panthers, it was a good game for the seniors have fun with before heading into the playoffs.
This year Saint Jo heads into the playoffs as a second seed after losing to Union Hill for the district title. This pairs the Panthers up with an undefeated Gordon team that is ranked among the top in the state.
Saint Jo goes into the game as underdogs, but the Longhorns have not been challenged by a tough team all season so far. Coach Mark Stevens thinks the longer the game goes on the better for his team as it has faced teams he thinks are more physical than Gordon.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Peaster High School.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears upset the defending state champions on senior night Friday to earn a playoff berth.
The Bears won 45-30 against Strawn at home to finish second in the district standings and go to the playoffs for the second straight year.
It was a win or the season ends for either team entering the game. Both had lost to district champs Newcastle and had beaten Forestburg.
Despite the Greyhounds being a traditional six-man power, graduation had severely limited the this year’s teams talent.
Gold-Burg led for most of the game and it was the best of the season according to Coach Brady Hibbitts.
The team did well to not just lean on talented running back Jayon Grace, but use all of its weapons on offense to keep Strawn off balance.
The win not only gets the team in the playoffs, but gives it a win against the type of program that is revered around the state and raises Gold-Burg’s standings even while removing any stakes from it.
That won’t help in the Bears upcoming playoff game against Throckmorton. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Olney High School.
