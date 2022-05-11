Bellevue to honor KIA Vietnam War soldier Eddy Edgemon

The staff and students of the Bellevue School will host the annual Veteran’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the school auditorium.

All veterans present will be honored for their service with special recognition and a token of appreciation. Students will hear stories of courage and patriotism. Vietnam veteran and flight surgeon Dr. David Greer will share his memories of the Vietnam era and his experiences.

Students, friends and family of Bellevue High School 1969 graduate James Edward “Eddy” Edgemon will have a special presentation during this program. Edgemon was killed in action in Vietnam on March 28, 1971 at the 23rd Division’s Fire Support Base: Mary Ann.

There were those who now more than 50 years later believed there should be more to honor this local soldier. A group of teammates, classmates, friends and family are working to make presentations including a memorial and shadow box of memorabilia to be presented to the Bellevue Independent School District, the Vashti Community Center and the 1890 Jail Museum and Heritage Center in Henrietta. Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.

A memorial and shadow box of memorabilia are being unveiled on Veterans’ Day at Bellevue School to honor graduate and Vietnam veteran Eddy Edgeman who was killed in the Vietnam War. (Courtesy photo)