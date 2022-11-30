SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie bands prepare holiday concerts
The Bowie High School Band and Choir will present “A Christmas to Remember” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the high school gym.
The groups also will be collecting donation items such as gloves, socks, toboggans, throw blankets and personal heaters to be donated to the Bowie Mission.
The junior high band and choir will have their holiday concert from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the junior high auditorium.
SCHOOL NEWS
Red River Promise rally hosted at Bowie High School
Just before the Thanksgiving break, North Central Texas College and Bowie High School hosted the Red River Promise Pledge Rally where they celebrated seniors who have already made the Red River Promise Pledge. Currently, 86% of the senior class has pledged, which is up from 64% of 2022 seniors who pledged. Also, the pledge is still open and any juniors or seniors can sign up now.
NCTC officials reported the following statistics from the program last year:
Bowie High School, Fall 2021 to Fall 2022:
Increased applications to NCTC from Bowie ISD Seniors by 17%.
Increased FAFSA completion by 58%
Increased NCTC enrollment from 11 students to 17 students
Increased NCTC scholarship applications from 1 student to 18 students
394 total community service hours completed by Bowie ISD
SCHOOL NEWS
First graders enjoy Pioneer Day activities
SCHOOL NEWS
BHS staff organizes food, necessities pantry for students, plus coat drive
To assist students in need, the staff of Bowie High School is organizing a food and necessities pantry for students and launching a winter coat drive.
Kara Burton, counselor, and Christy Baker, academic advisor, are organizing the pantry with the hope students can “shop” the pantry every Friday so they have food in their homes during the weekend.
As this initiative gets started, they are asking local businesses, civic groups and churches for donations to get this program started and to keep it going throughout the year. Some possible food and drink items include but are not limited to peanut butter, snacks, granola bars, crackers, soups, noodles, bottled water, Capri Suns and other non-perishable items. Other necessities needed include deodorant, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Some $5 or $10 gift cards to local grocery stores also would be appreciated.
“This would allow students to purchase other necessities. The faculty and staff at BHS care for all our students, and with your help, we can make sure every student’s basic needs are met. We know a student will not reach their full potential at school if their basic needs are not met,” Burton explained.
For the coat drive, new or gently used coats for students are being collected. Other clothing anyone may wish to donate also will be made accessible. All items may be brought to the high school office. Contact Burton at 689-2964 or Kara.burton@bowieisd.net.
