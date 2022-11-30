Bowie bands prepare holiday concerts

To assist students in need, the staff of Bowie High School is organizing a food and necessities pantry for students and launching a winter coat drive.

Kara Burton, counselor, and Christy Baker, academic advisor, are organizing the pantry with the hope students can “shop” the pantry every Friday so they have food in their homes during the weekend.

As this initiative gets started, they are asking local businesses, civic groups and churches for donations to get this program started and to keep it going throughout the year. Some possible food and drink items include but are not limited to peanut butter, snacks, granola bars, crackers, soups, noodles, bottled water, Capri Suns and other non-perishable items. Other necessities needed include deodorant, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Some $5 or $10 gift cards to local grocery stores also would be appreciated.

“This would allow students to purchase other necessities. The faculty and staff at BHS care for all our students, and with your help, we can make sure every student’s basic needs are met. We know a student will not reach their full potential at school if their basic needs are not met,” Burton explained.

For the coat drive, new or gently used coats for students are being collected. Other clothing anyone may wish to donate also will be made accessible. All items may be brought to the high school office. Contact Burton at 689-2964 or Kara.burton@bowieisd.net.

Food and toiletries are needed to help stock the Bowie High School food and necessities pantry for students in need. (Courtesy photo)