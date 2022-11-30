Bowie boy’s beat Springtown on the road

The Bowie Jackrabbits knocked off the holiday rust by playing at Springtown on Saturday afternoon.

The Jackrabbits came away with the 60-46 win against the Porcupines, washing the taste of the two losses suffered earlier in the week before Thanksgiving.

Bowie’s two losses came against state-ranked 2A Lipan and a 4A playoff team Krum on Monday and Tuesday. Despite the losses, both saw the Jackrabbits compete well and have chances to win in both near the end of the games.

Springtown is a 4A team that was outside of the playoff race in its district last year though that district has programs like Argyle, Decatur and Krum competing at the top of it.

Bowie’s offense was humming in the first quarter. Breaking the Porcupine’s press, the Jackrabbits scored 20 points in the fast paced start to the game. Andrew Sandhoff led the team, scoring 10 of the points in the quarter.

Springtown was not far behind, scoring 16 points to keep pace heading into the second quarter.

The scoring cooled down a peg for the rest of the game. Bowie got a more even scoring distribution in the second quarter with five players making at least one basket. The Jackrabbits were not hitting from 3-point range despite the good looks, but were still able to keep their lead heading into halftime up 32-26.

Bowie came out in the third quarter and was able to stay in control of the game. The Jackrabbits benefitted by making three 3-pointers in the quarter which helped them score nearly as much as they did in the first quarter.

Bowie’s lead grew by six points as it took a 50-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

The pace slowed down in the fourth quarter as the Jackrabbits did not want to give the Porcupines a chance to come back from the double-digit deficit. The Jackrabbits cruised to the win 60-46.

Sandhoff led the team with 22 points and made three 3-pointers. A.J. Whatley and Dave Brightwell were second with seven points each.

