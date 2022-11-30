SPORTS
Bowie boy’s beat Springtown on the road
The Bowie Jackrabbits knocked off the holiday rust by playing at Springtown on Saturday afternoon.
The Jackrabbits came away with the 60-46 win against the Porcupines, washing the taste of the two losses suffered earlier in the week before Thanksgiving.
Bowie’s two losses came against state-ranked 2A Lipan and a 4A playoff team Krum on Monday and Tuesday. Despite the losses, both saw the Jackrabbits compete well and have chances to win in both near the end of the games.
Springtown is a 4A team that was outside of the playoff race in its district last year though that district has programs like Argyle, Decatur and Krum competing at the top of it.
Bowie’s offense was humming in the first quarter. Breaking the Porcupine’s press, the Jackrabbits scored 20 points in the fast paced start to the game. Andrew Sandhoff led the team, scoring 10 of the points in the quarter.
Springtown was not far behind, scoring 16 points to keep pace heading into the second quarter.
The scoring cooled down a peg for the rest of the game. Bowie got a more even scoring distribution in the second quarter with five players making at least one basket. The Jackrabbits were not hitting from 3-point range despite the good looks, but were still able to keep their lead heading into halftime up 32-26.
Bowie came out in the third quarter and was able to stay in control of the game. The Jackrabbits benefitted by making three 3-pointers in the quarter which helped them score nearly as much as they did in the first quarter.
Bowie’s lead grew by six points as it took a 50-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The pace slowed down in the fourth quarter as the Jackrabbits did not want to give the Porcupines a chance to come back from the double-digit deficit. The Jackrabbits cruised to the win 60-46.
Sandhoff led the team with 22 points and made three 3-pointers. A.J. Whatley and Dave Brightwell were second with seven points each.
SPORTS
Montague County football all-district named
With football playoffs winding down to only the best in the state, all of the area football districts have released their all-district teams.
From Bowie, Colby Price on the defensive line and Heath Bell at punter were first team selections. Second team selections were Sterling Harrington on the offensive line, Jorge Deleon on the defensive line and Will Cross at linebacker.
From Nocona, linebacker Johnny Stone was selected as the district’s co-defensive player of the year. First team selections included quarterback Brady McCasland, wide receiver Charlie Fuller, Michael Wetmore at H-back, Dayson Elliott on the defensive line, Cooper Waldrip at linebacker and Artutoro Garcia at defensive back.
Second team selections included Bodie Davis at wide receiver, Luke Fuller at wide receiver, Matthew Page on the offensive line, Kasch Johnson on the offensive and defensive line, Quirino Rodriguez on the offensive line, Jake Pribble on the defensive line and Cade Gaston at defensive back. Garcia also made second team at running back and kicker while McCasland made it as linebacker and punter.
From Saint Jo, first team selections include Devin Stewart at wide receiver, Matthew Butler-Everson at quarterback, Trevor O’Neal at running back/linebacker, Dylan Brockman at full back/defensive line, Kyler Dunn at kicker and Caleb Workman at linebacker.
The second team selections included Workman at tight end, Stewart at safety, Cason Ruiz at center, Lee Yeley at full back, Josh Vogel at noseguard, Blaine Penaluna on the defensive line and Michael Diaz at linebacker.
From Gold-Burg, first team selections included Jack Henry at wide receiver/noseguard, Aidan Foster playing center/defensive line, Jayon Grace at running back/safety, Isaac Renteria playing full back/cornerback, Jayton Epperson playing spreadback and Ian Grissom on special teams.
Second team selections for the Bears included Rykir Evans at wide receiver, Foster at kicker, Paul Jones on the defensive line, Kaleb Smith at linebacker, Epperson at cornerback and Eli Freeland and noseguard.
From Forestburg, first team selections included Nathan Payne at wide receiver/defensive line, Angel Cruz playing spread center and Jeremiah Perez at safety.
Second team selections for the Longhorns were Hayden Lawson at tight end, Tye Reid playing wide receiver/cornerback, Jesus Sanchez at quarterback/defensive line, Perez at spreadback, Kayden Dill on special teams and Angel Cruz at linebacker.
SPORTS
Volleyball area all-district lists revealed
With the volleyball state titles being handed out a few weeks ago, all of the volleyball all-district awards have now been given out.
Bowie and Nocona teams were in different districts this year while all of the county’s 1A schools (Saint Jo, Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg, Forestburg) were in the same one for the first time.
The Lady Rabbits had one superlative player make the list.
Libero BJ Mills was named the district’s most valuable defender.
First team selections included Neely Price, Maddie Mandela and Jojo Villarreal. Second team selections were Gracie Duke, Olivia Gill and Ziba Robbins.
The Lady Indians had two superlative selections. Skyler Smith was named the district’s offensive most valuable player. Coach Kara Lucherk was named the district’s coach of the year.
First team selections included Megyn Meekins and Kaygan Stone while Graci Brown and Bren Fenoglio was named to the second team.
On the 1A list, several superlative award had two winners. The district’s overall MVP went to Saint Jo’s Kayden Skidmore and Prairie Valley’s Karagan Ritchie. The offensive MVP went to Saint Jo’s Aubrey Morman and Prairie Valley’s Carmen Gomez.
The blocker of the year went to Gold-Burg’s Sadie Weaver and Saint Jo’s Cara Vogel. Coach of the year went to Kelly Skidmore at Saint Jo and Prairie Valley’s Amanda Aldriedge.
Other superlative awards were won by one person. The defensive MVP went to Sara Horton from Prairie Valley. Setter of the year went to Kai Cearley from Prairie Valley.
Libero of the year went to Taylor Patrick from Saint Jo. Newcomer of the year went o Alli Cisneros from Forestburg.
First team all-district members from Gold-Burg included Sadie Whitaker, Shadie Whitaker, Sierra Weaver and Ollie Gaston. From Prairie Valley it included Emma Stout, Makaylee Gomez and Linzie Priddy. From Saint Jo Payzlie Cervantes and Maxey Johnson were named to the first team. Forestburg had Madi Deason named to the first team.
Second team all-district members from Gold-Burg included Madison Fulmer, Destinie Weaver and Jimena Garcia. Saint Jo had Aliyah Vasquez and Reagan Wilson named to the second team. Forestburg had Logan Ladewig and Justynne Roller named to the district’s second team. Prairie Valley’s Summer English was also on the second team list.
SPORTS
Nocona girls win Bowie tournament
The Nocona Lady Indians won the Bowie hosted Gayno Shelton Hoopin’ into the Holidays tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won all four of their games to finish first overall.
Nocona made it look easy with one-sided wins against Ponder (66-34), Burkburnett (71-25) and Childress (61-40) to reach the championship game.
There the Lady Indians took on a Windthorst team they will see again during district play that is ranked in the pre-season top 25 in the state.
The Lady Trojans came in with little practice time with their volleyball team winning the state title the previous week, but Nocona also was down a starter with its tallest post player Sydnee Mowry out. Not a super tall team anyway, this hurt the Lady Indians a bit but after some defensive adjustments they pulled away in the end to win 64-44.
Megyn Meekins was named the tournament’s most valuable player. She scored 31 against Ponder, 20 against Burkburnett, 26 against Childress and 27 against Windthorst.
Skyler Smith and Reagan Phipps also were honored with making the all-tournament team. Smith averaged 22 points a game in the tournament and Phipps was a lock down defender who made big shots.
Coach Kyle Spitzer had little to complain about and despite making it look easy, he felt his team got challenged in ways that will make them better down the line.
“I think we were able to take steps in the right direction as a team as we continue to build our team chemistry,” Spitzer said. “Both Meg and Sky had a big scoring tournament and our supporting cast came up big when they needed to. I believe that everyone got better this tournament.”
