Bowie Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned for Nov. 24

No matter whether you are staying at home for Thanksgiving or traveling to visit family and friends, be prepared to pull more green from your wallet as all the expenses surrounding the event are on the rise.

The American Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey reveals the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $64.05, less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31. In Texas, the average dinner also is up about 20% in cost.

According to USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data, the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys was $1.11 the week of Nov. 3-9 and 95 cents the week of Nov. 10-16, a decline of 14% in just one week; and the share of stores offering feature prices rose from 29% to 60%. This means consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey should be able to find one at a lower cost than the Farm Bureau average.

