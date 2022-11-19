COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned for Nov. 24
The annual Bowie Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
Everyone is welcome to share a meal or call for delivery or carry-out. There is no charge for the traditional holiday dinner, which is prepared by volunteers and church members, and supported by the community and church. First United Methodist Church is located at 1515 North Jefferson.
Delivery orders or to make a reservation to pick up a meal will be taken through noon on Nov. 23. Call the church office at 872-3384. Although not necessary, calling to order the number of pickup of meals will be helpful.
Anyone who would like to help serve, cook or clean up is invited to be at the church by 9 a.m. or call prior to the event.
COUNTY LIFE
Average price for holiday dinner rises 20% above 2021 Thanksgiving
No matter whether you are staying at home for Thanksgiving or traveling to visit family and friends, be prepared to pull more green from your wallet as all the expenses surrounding the event are on the rise.
The American Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey reveals the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $64.05, less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31. In Texas, the average dinner also is up about 20% in cost.
According to USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data, the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys was $1.11 the week of Nov. 3-9 and 95 cents the week of Nov. 10-16, a decline of 14% in just one week; and the share of stores offering feature prices rose from 29% to 60%. This means consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey should be able to find one at a lower cost than the Farm Bureau average.
Read the full story on preparing for the Thanksgiving feast in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Workforce Solutions opens career station at Nocona Public Library
Workforce Solutions North Texas obtained a Texas Workforce Commission grant to install a workstation equipment at Nocona Public Library.
This workstation provides the community with the opportunity to research job employment, file for unemployment and perform live interviews with potential employers. The community recently celebrated the new station with a Nocona Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting last week.
Workforce Solutions North Texas is committed to placing North Texans in jobs and equipping workers with skills that foster economic development.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Santa letters due by Dec. 2 for Bowie News holiday greetings edition
It’s time to start getting your letters into Santa Claus for publication in the Christmas greetings section of The Bowie News on Dec. 21.
Santa letter forms are available at the News office, 200 Walnut or at bowienewsonline.com.
Deadline for letters is 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. They will be delivered to St. Nick at the North Pole.
