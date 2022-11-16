NEWS
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
Bowie firefighters responded to this house fire at 5:47 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 1201 Hulme. On arrival, they saw smoke and Assistant Chief Joel Moore said Martin Barjas was inside trying to use a bucket with water to stop the fire in the kitchen. Barjas was taken out and firemen fought the blaze. Moore said the possible cause of the fire was a space heater. The home had significant fire and smoke damage. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Newly elected councilors take oath of office for Bowie City Council
Two returning and one new city council member took the oath of office Monday night for the Bowie City Council.
Kristi Bates, precinct two began her second term and Terry Gunter, precinct three, began his second full term. Laura Sproles, precinct one, joins the council as its newest member, but she previously served 2011-2014.
The council elected Jason Love to continue as mayor pro tem. Laura Hefley, serving since May 2020 was presented with a Bowie knife plaque in appreciation for her service to the city.
City Manager Bert Cunningham asked the council for direction on how to select and hire a new city attorney.
Che Rotramble, city attorney, will become Wise County attorney in January. The city staff has received two applications already. Cunningham said last time the council interviewed the applicants. Councilor Love said he felt like that method was very productive and went well with a great choice in Rotramble.
Cunningham said he would set up interviews for December, possibly prior to the regular meeting.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
Prior to the start of the meeting, Burris was presented with a Hometown Hero Award given by Brent Shaw of Modern Woodmen of America. She was nominated by the community members.
Shaw, also a member of the council, said Burris was recognized for her service to the community. A donation will be made to a charity of her choice, and Burris named the Pregnancy Resource Center.
Agenda topics
City Manager Bert Cunningham asked the council for direction on how to select and hire a new city attorney.
Che Rotramble, city attorney, will become Wise County attorney in January. The city staff has received two appli
NEWS
County accepts quote to repair broken veteran’s memorial panel
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
While it may be more than a year before the broken panel on the Montague County Veterans’ Memorial is repaired, the commissioner’s court approved a quote to replace it during Monday’s court session.
It was Nov. 10, 2021, just one day before Veteran’s Day, when one of the panels fell and was broken on the memorial standing on the courthouse square. Officials said they believe it fell during high winds the night before.
The quote for the new panel is $14,908 from Riley Gardner Memorial. The county received $14,200 from insurance. County Treasurer Jennifer Fenoglio told the court the insurance company staff said they would pay the difference after the deductible, which has already been paid.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Seven indicted by county grand jury
A total of seven indictments were issued by the Montague County Grand Jury in its Monday session including one that was sealed awaiting the arrest of a suspect.
The indictments were filed in 97th District Court.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 week ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS5 days ago
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints
-
COUNTY LIFE1 week ago
Nocona bucking bulls show strong at ABBI world finals
-
NEWS1 day ago
County accepts quote to repair broken veteran’s memorial panel
-
NEWS1 week ago
Montague County election returns
-
NEWS5 days ago
Voters shake up Saint Jo City Council in Tuesday’s election
-
SPORTS1 week ago
Saint Jo, Nocona volleyball win area playoff game
-
SPORTS5 days ago
Nocona falls to Lindsay in the playoffs