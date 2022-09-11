SPORTS
Bowie, Forestburg football lose final games, miss playoffs
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their final game on Friday at Vernon.
The Lions won 34-2 in a game that still had value as the Jackrabbits were fighting for a playoff spot in spite of everything.
Bowie came in with a 1-8 record, but with a win a 2-3 district record would give it the tie-breaker against Vernon and get the Jackrabbits the fourth and final seed.
Unfortunately, it did not come to that. Bowie’s offense failed to do much in the game, finishing with 109 yards of offense, four first downs and three turnovers.
Vernon mostly moved it on the ground, though three completed passes went for big gains.
Bowie’s defense held on as best it could, but with the offense doing so little with the ball it eventually wore down as the game went on.
Vernon took the lead in the first quarter with an interception that was returned for a touchdown. The Lions then hit on a 61-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
In the second half, Vernon finished off three drives with its running back scoring on two short runs and one from 22 yards out.
One of the only bright spots for Bowie came when it blocked an extra point in the second quarter and it was scooped up in the end zone and returned 104 yards by Tucker Jones for the lone two points the Jackrabbits got all night. Another positive was the team committing only four penalties on the night.
Quarterback Brody Armstrong led the team with 53 yards passing 34 yards rushing. Running back Matthew McCarty led the team with three catches for 15 yards.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns lost a tough game against district champs Newcastle at home on Friday.
The Bobcats won 50-0, with the game ending in late in the third quarter due to the mercy rule.
The Longhorns knew it was a long shot to try and beat a tough team like Newcastle, who had won easily against the other two teams in the district so far. Still, Coach Greg Roller wanted his team to fight and make the Bobcats earn everything they got in the game.
At the end, Roller felt like he got that from his team.
If the Longhorns could have hooked up on a few long passes or done a few small things here and there, the score would have been a bit different according to Roller. Making the Bobcats play most of the third quarter was a win in his book.
The season ends with the young Forestburg team missing the playoffs with a 2-8 overall record. Still, Roller thinks his team and the program is growing in the right direction, it is just taking longer than many would like.
Bowie, Gold-Burg, Prairie Valley volleyball loses in area round
The Bowie Lady Rabbits season came to an end in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday night against Wall.
The Lady Hawks won 3-1 against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie came into the set hoping it could upset a Wall team with only six losses on the season after a solid performance against Millsap in the bi-district round.
The first set did not go the Lady Rabbits way as the Lady Hawks showed why they have had so much success this season, winning 25-14.
The second set saw Bowe adjust.
“We started to read them better defensively and get in a groove,” Coach Ashley Sanders said.
It took everything including going to extra points, but in the end the Lady Rabbits came out on top 28-26 to tie the match back up at 1-1.
The third set was more of the same as neither team could pull away for most of the set. Unfortunately, at the end of the set Wall was able to get some momentum and pull away, closing out the set to win 25-19 and take a 2-1 lead.
Bowie would need to win the next two sets to win the match and it proved it could do that if it played well. The fourth set proved to be another one where it was back and forth throughout most of it.
In the end, it could have gone either way, but unfortunately the Lady Hawks pulled away at the end, winning by the smallest of margins 25-23 to win the match 3-1.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears season came to an end against Avery on Thursday night in the area round.
The Lady Bears lost in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs.
Avery won with set scores being 25-13, 25-4 and 25-12.
Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team came into the match even more nervous than its previous match. The Lady Bulldogs fed off that nervousness and never let the Lady Bears get comfortable with big attacks from its top outside hitter.
Still, despite the loss it was one of the best seasons in program history. Gold-Burg’s two wins against county rival Prairie Valley, including in the play-in game to get second place, stands as a highlight the program has been aiming for for years.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs fell to state-ranked Dodd City on Thursday night in the area round of the playoffs to end their season.
The Lady Hornets won in straight sets, but the Lady Bulldogs did a good job of making them earn it in each set.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-15.
It was a disappointing result for a season with a lot of changes to it though it did have some positives.
Anytime a program loses an all-state player it is tough to replace that production. It’s even harder for small schools like Prairie Valley, but the program showed it was more than just one player with its level of play not dropping too far off in the regular season.
Saint Jo, Nocona volleyball win area playoff game
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers got their biggest test of the season in their area win against Sulphur Bluff on Thursday night.
The Lady Panthers won a five-set thriller they had to come back from in the last two sets.
Saint Jo came into the match confident, but the young team was coming off losses against Poolville and Benjamin in the warm-up games after not facing much adversity the last month of the season.
The Lady Bears gave Saint Jo some adversity in the first set, winning the most competitive set of the match 25-22 to take the early lead. The Lady Panthers came right back and won the second set with little drama in a one-sided set 25-15 to tie the match up at 1-1.
The momentum switched back to Sulphur Bluff though as the Lady Bears won the third set 25-19 to take the lead 2-1 and was one set away from pulling the upset.
Saint Jo dug deep and won the fourth set in controlling fashion 25-17 to tie the match up and send it to a winner-take-all fifth set.
Played to only 15 points, any lead can feel that much more with less points to work. Momentum does not always carry over for that reason with the stakes felt the highest.
Luckily for the Lady Panthers, that momentum carried over from the fourth set. Saint Jo won going away with it 15-6, winning the match 3-2.
Aubrey Morman led the team with 11 kills and four blocks. Payzlie Cervantes was right behind with nine kills while collecting 20 digs.
Kayden Skidmore had a team high 20 assists and four service aces. Libero Taylor Patrick had a team high 22 digs.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their area playoff game against North Hopkins Sulphur Springs on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets, though the Lady Panthers did not make it easy the first two sets.
Nocona came into the match fresh off a win in the bi-district round against Tioga and made it look easy with the win in straight sets. Riding a 14 game win-streak, the Lady Indians came into the match confident.
They needed it as North Hopkins was not going to go down without a fight. The first set ended close, but Nocona closed strong winning 25-21.
The second set was even more competitive with it coming down to the final few points. The Lady Indians came out on top 25-23 to take a lead.
Having lost only one set in its previous 10 wins, there was no third set let down for Nocona. In fact, there was a bit of one for the Lady Panthers who could see the writing on the wall.
The Lady Indians won the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.
Skyler Smith led the team with 26 kills and was second with 10 assists. Megyn Meekins had 29 assists and four service aces to lead the team while adding nine kills.
Defensively, Bren Fenoglio had a team high two blocks along with Aubree Kleinhans getting 13 digs.
Nocona, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg win to make playoffs
Nocona
The Nocona Indians were able to hold on to win on Thursday night against Alvord on senior night to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Indians won 31-28, having to recover from a bad third quarter and some lighting failures that paused the action in the second quarter.
Nocona owned most of the first half. Quarterback Brady McCasland threw an eight yard touchdown pass to Charlie Fuller in the first quarter. The team was able to get some help from the Bulldogs special teams as a bad snap through the end zone on a punt resulted in a safety to make the score 9-0.
Nocona’s next drive then ended with running back Johnny Stone running in from four yards out to make it 17-0 after a good two-point conversion.
Unfortunately, that momentum was wiped out when one of the lights went out. The game was stopped and after a 30-minute delay some external lights were used to allow the game to continue on.
Unfortunately, that break allowed Alvord the chance to regroup and on the ensuing kickoff, returned the kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 17-7.
Nocona was not able to respond before halftime.
Luckily the Indians came out in the third quarter well. McCasland found Fuller again for a touchdown, this time from 14 yards out to extend the lead to 24-7.
Then the Bulldogs scored on their next three offensive possessions all in the third quarter, scoring on short runs twice and once on a 57-yard run. Alvord had flipped the game on its head. Despite Nocona dominating most of the first half, the Bulldogs now led 28-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians offense woke up and got a big place at the beginning of the fourth quarter. McCasland found Michael Wetmore for a 64-yard catch and run touchdown pass to retake the lead and make the score 31-28.
There was still 10:36 left to play in the game and with the Indians defense struggling in the third quarter, the three point lead never felt safe.
However, Nocona’s defense was able to hold on for the rest of the game as the Indians won 31-28.
McCasland led the team completing eight passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 92 yards, two yards short of Stone who had a team high 94 yards and one rushing touchdown. The senior Wetmore added 67 yards on the ground and 62 through the air.
Most importantly, the offense committed no turnovers which it has struggled with all season.
The defense seemed to hold up most of the game besides those three drives in the third quarter. Nocona outgained Alvord 409 to 256 and the defense forced one turnover by recovering a fumble.
The win improved the Indians record to 8-2 on the season and 3-2 in district, good enough to finish second in the district standings behind Tioga.
It is a big step up for the program that has won three games in the previous two seasons. While dropping down to 2A helped, it was also the continued growth of the team and the coaching staff after a rocky start last year.
Nocona is scheduled to play Bangs in the bi-district round of the playoffs, a team that features a talented running back it will be tasked to stop.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Weatherford.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers had a fun senior night on Friday with their win against Savoy.
The Panthers won 56-0, winning by mercy rule at halftime while getting in all of their seniors playing time.
Saint Jo scored on almost every offensive drive in the game. Matthew Butler-Everson completed five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns to Dylan Brockman and Caleb Workman. Trevor O’Neal rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and also completed one pass for a 38-yard touchdown to Butler-Everson. Brockman and Bear Bower also each ran for a touchdown in the game.
While it was not much of a challenge for the Panthers, it was a good game for the seniors have fun with before heading into the playoffs.
This year Saint Jo heads into the playoffs as a second seed after losing to Union Hill for the district title. This pairs the Panthers up with an undefeated Gordon team that is ranked among the top in the state.
Saint Jo goes into the game as underdogs, but the Longhorns have not been challenged by a tough team all season so far. Coach Mark Stevens thinks the longer the game goes on the better for his team as it has faced teams he thinks are more physical than Gordon.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Peaster High School.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears upset the defending state champions on senior night Friday to earn a playoff berth.
The Bears won 45-30 against Strawn at home to finish second in the district standings and go to the playoffs for the second straight year.
It was a win or the season ends for either team entering the game. Both had lost to district champs Newcastle and had beaten Forestburg.
Despite the Greyhounds being a traditional six-man power, graduation had severely limited the this year’s teams talent.
Gold-Burg led for most of the game and it was the best of the season according to Coach Brady Hibbitts.
The team did well to not just lean on talented running back Jayon Grace, but use all of its weapons on offense to keep Strawn off balance.
The win not only gets the team in the playoffs, but gives it a win against the type of program that is revered around the state and raises Gold-Burg’s standings even while removing any stakes from it.
That won’t help in the Bears upcoming playoff game against Throckmorton. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Olney High School.
