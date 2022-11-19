Bowie ISD delays oath of office until Nov. 21 meeting

By BARBARA GREEN

The City of Bowie is being sued in connection with the potential sale of nearly lakefront 25 acreage on Lake Amon G. Carter, originally obtained when the new Bowie Reservoir was built in 1981.

Laura McCarn filed suit against the City of Bowie and the Bowie Water Supply District in 97th District court on Nov. 8. The suit is styled: Plaintiff’s original petition to quiet title and for trespass to try title.

A trespass to try title claim is a legal procedure for challenging the ownership of property, while “action to quiet title” is an equitable remedy for establishing one’s right to ownership of real property against other adverse claimants. The suit states the amount of controversy is expected to be greater than $500,000 and non-monetary relief.

This 24.35 acre tract is located at the end of Indian Trail Road surrounded by the lake and the Silver Lakes Ranch subdivision. It was part of the land obtained by the city to build the new lake. Amon Carter Lake was built in 1956 and the 500-acre Bowie Reservoir was built in 1985. This was a portion that was never developed or used by the city for the lake or anything else.

City Manager Bert Cunningham raised the possibility of selling the land earlier in the summer and took steps to obtain an appraisal. However, in early July the city received a letter indicating the former owners believe the land should go back to them since it was not used for the lake.

