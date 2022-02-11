Bowie loses rainy final home game 33-0

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their final home game against Breckenridge on a rainy night.

The Buckaroos won 33-0, with most of the scoring coming in the first quarter.

The Jackrabbits were coming into the game fresh off their long overdue first win of the season against Clyde.

Despite everything, Bowie was hopeful it could upset a six-win Breckenridge team on a two-game losing skid that Coach Hugh Farmer said was dealing with some injury trouble.

The rain was constant throughout the game, but it was not heavy enough to completely abandon the passing game for either side. It might have contributed to the five fumbles in the game, though only one was recovered by the defense of Breckenridge. The Bucks also got two interceptions while the Jackrabbits had one.

Breckenridge scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. Two came on runs of 45 and 47 yards away by two different running backs. The other score was on a wide receiver screen that went for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Breckenridge was up 20-0 and it looked like it might get ugly if something did not change for Bowie.

The defense started getting some stops in the second quarter. The Bucks scored once more on a long run, this one from 38 yards out, in the middle of the quarter to make it 26-0.

Bowie’s offense just could not get anything going. Receivers had trouble getting open and quarterback Brody Armstrong scrambling for extra time resulted in big sacks.

The Jackrabbit special teams set up Bowie’s best chance to score right before halftime. Colton Shaffer got through to block a punt and recovered it at the Bucks 17 yard line with less than a minute left.

Bowie had to get aggressive to try and score before time ran out, but unfortunately Breckenridge got an interception to keep the score 26-0 heading into halftime.

Early in the third quarter, the Jackrabbits threw another interception in their own territory. Thankfully, Bowie’s defense got the ball back as cornerback Brycen Park intercepted a wide receiver screen shortly afterwards.

It was a defensive struggle for the rest of the game, with the only thing of note happened late in the fourth quarter when the Bucks scored on a one-yard plunge to make the final score 33-0.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.