NEWS

Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case

6 hours ago

A Bowie attorney was arrested on Oct. 26 by deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s office on a complaint of cruelty to livestock animals, a state jail felony.
Investigators report they found malnourished and deceased animals found on property in southern Clay County allegedly owned by Edward Michael Ratliff, 66, Bowie.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit submitted and signed by Justice of the Peace John Swenson on Oct. 25 the investigation by the sheriff’s staff began after Precinct Three Commissioner Retta Collins and her ranch hand Aletha Hagis observed two malnourished horses on property located on the east side of Armstrong Road. The property and animals are reportedly owned by Edward Michael Ratliff, 66, Bowie.
The warrant sought the arrest of Ratliff for the offense of cruelty to livestock animals, a state jail felony. In addition, a seizure warrant for the animals and a search warrant also were obtained from JP Swenson.

NEWS

Veterans’ Day events planned Nov. 11

6 hours ago

11/09/2022

As America celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 11, several ceremonies are planned in the area.
Montague County
The Montague County Veterans Service office staff will host a Veterans’ Day Celebration at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse annex. The public is invited to attend.
Bowie High School
Bowie High School will have a Veterans’ Day program at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the high school gym. Community veterans are invited to attend along with the community. A reception will follow for veterans and their families.
Bellevue School
The staff and students of the Bellevue School will host a Veterans’ Day program at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 in the school auditorium. All veterans present will be recognized. Dr. David Greer, Vietnam veteran and flight surgeon will share his Vietnam-era experiences.
There will be a special presentation to honor Bellevue High School 1969 graduate James Edward “Eddy” Edgemon. He was killed in action in Vietnam on March 28, 1971 at the 23rd Division’s Fire Support Base: Mary Ann. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam on June 3, 1970.

NEWS

Montague County election returns

15 hours ago

11/08/2022

Returns are not official until canvassed by the commissioner’s court.

City of Saint Jo

Mayor

Tom Weger (I) – 146

Shawn Armstrong – 224

City council (two places)

Colton Thomas – 204

Amber Smith – 47

Melissa McPherson – 162

John Dunn (I) – 139

Leroy Voth (I) – 59

Keith Holmes – 92

Bowie ISD

Place 3

Jeff Jackson – 2,638

Brooke Bishop Hunter – 885

Place 4

Kent Dosch – 3,042

Place 6

Lee Hughes – 2,993

Forestburg ISD (Four places)

Sandra Hensley – 253

JoAnn Pople – 239

Chris Jones – 199

Billie Poirot – 194

Charley Lanier -360

Skip Mann -224

Cody Wadsworth – 248

Saint Jo ISD (Two places)

A.D. Morgan -93

Rodney Swirczynski (I)- 264

Mike Martin (I) – 383

Neil Bowie – 167

Cindy Castle – 282

Voter turnout was 53.67% with 7,869 votes cast (14,661 registered voters in Montague County)

NEWS

Nearly 30% Montague County voters cast ballots early

4 days ago

11/05/2022

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
After nearly two years of build-up the mid-term general elections arrive on Nov. 8 with record voting anticipated across Texas and the nation.
During the months leading up to election day, Texas Secretary of State John Scott has been providing voters with videos and explanations of how the voting process works in Texas, all in an effort to quell any concerns by voters.
As early voting came to an end, Scott offered a couple of reminders for those who will arrive at the polls on election day. Those items can be accessed at the SOS website at sos.state.tx.us.
• Once you get to your polling place, you have to show an ID to get checked in – bring any one of seven approved forms of photo ID, and learn what you can bring if you don’t have and can’t reasonably obtain one.
• Remember the ground rules when you’re going to the polls – once you cross the 100-foot marker outside the polling place, you cannot wear hats, T-shirts, buttons or anything else relating to a candidate or measure on the current ballot, and you may not use cell phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, sound recorders, or any device that communicates wirelessly within 100 feet of the voting stations.
“So please, wait until you’re back outside the polling place to take your selfie. Trust me – it can wait,” said Scott.
Voters also can be assured none of the machines that touch a ballot or count it are connected to the internet said Scott. Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall concurred and said only the pollbook is connected to the internet where a voter checks in to verify their address in the county and that the person is a registered voter.
This is the voter’s first contact at the polling location and is most often where the poll worker takes the driver’s license and swipes it to verify the information.
Early voting ended at 5 p.m. on Friday. Wall reported as of 10 a.m. on Friday 4,372 county voters had cast ballots early. This is 29% of the 14,690 registered voters.
Election day poll will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 10 locations across Montague County.

VOTING LOCATIONS FOR ELECTION DAY, Nov. 8

• Montague County Annex Community
Room, 11339 State Hwy. 59
• Nocona Community Center,
807 U.S. Hwy. 82W
• Saint Jo Civic Center,
101 E. Boggess
• Bowie Bible Baptist Church,
1400 State Hwy. 59N
• Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum,
1522 U.S. Hwy. 82E
• Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut
• Forestburg Community Center,
16617 FM 455
• Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749
• Ringgold Fire Hall,
17832 U.S. Hwy. 81N
• Valley View Baptist Church,
6159 FM 103

