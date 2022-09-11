Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case

By BARBARA GREEN

After nearly two years of build-up the mid-term general elections arrive on Nov. 8 with record voting anticipated across Texas and the nation.

During the months leading up to election day, Texas Secretary of State John Scott has been providing voters with videos and explanations of how the voting process works in Texas, all in an effort to quell any concerns by voters.

As early voting came to an end, Scott offered a couple of reminders for those who will arrive at the polls on election day. Those items can be accessed at the SOS website at sos.state.tx.us.

• Once you get to your polling place, you have to show an ID to get checked in – bring any one of seven approved forms of photo ID, and learn what you can bring if you don’t have and can’t reasonably obtain one.

• Remember the ground rules when you’re going to the polls – once you cross the 100-foot marker outside the polling place, you cannot wear hats, T-shirts, buttons or anything else relating to a candidate or measure on the current ballot, and you may not use cell phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, sound recorders, or any device that communicates wirelessly within 100 feet of the voting stations.

“So please, wait until you’re back outside the polling place to take your selfie. Trust me – it can wait,” said Scott.

Voters also can be assured none of the machines that touch a ballot or count it are connected to the internet said Scott. Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall concurred and said only the pollbook is connected to the internet where a voter checks in to verify their address in the county and that the person is a registered voter.

This is the voter’s first contact at the polling location and is most often where the poll worker takes the driver’s license and swipes it to verify the information.

Early voting ended at 5 p.m. on Friday. Wall reported as of 10 a.m. on Friday 4,372 county voters had cast ballots early. This is 29% of the 14,690 registered voters.

Election day poll will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 10 locations across Montague County.

VOTING LOCATIONS FOR ELECTION DAY, Nov. 8

• Montague County Annex Community

Room, 11339 State Hwy. 59

• Nocona Community Center,

807 U.S. Hwy. 82W

• Saint Jo Civic Center,

101 E. Boggess

• Bowie Bible Baptist Church,

1400 State Hwy. 59N

• Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum,

1522 U.S. Hwy. 82E

• Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut

• Forestburg Community Center,

16617 FM 455

• Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749

• Ringgold Fire Hall,

17832 U.S. Hwy. 81N

• Valley View Baptist Church,

6159 FM 103