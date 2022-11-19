NEWS
Bowie News moves up deadline for Nov. 26 edition
Due to the Nov. 24 Thanksgiving holiday, The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Nov. 26 edition.
All advertising items should be in by 5 p.m. on Monday and news items by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Bowie News office will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday. In other closures, the city offices in Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo will be closed those two days, along with the Montague County offices.
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The City of Bowie is being sued in connection with the potential sale of nearly lakefront 25 acreage on Lake Amon G. Carter, originally obtained when the new Bowie Reservoir was built in 1981.
Laura McCarn filed suit against the City of Bowie and the Bowie Water Supply District in 97th District court on Nov. 8. The suit is styled: Plaintiff’s original petition to quiet title and for trespass to try title.
A trespass to try title claim is a legal procedure for challenging the ownership of property, while “action to quiet title” is an equitable remedy for establishing one’s right to ownership of real property against other adverse claimants. The suit states the amount of controversy is expected to be greater than $500,000 and non-monetary relief.
This 24.35 acre tract is located at the end of Indian Trail Road surrounded by the lake and the Silver Lakes Ranch subdivision. It was part of the land obtained by the city to build the new lake. Amon Carter Lake was built in 1956 and the 500-acre Bowie Reservoir was built in 1985. This was a portion that was never developed or used by the city for the lake or anything else.
City Manager Bert Cunningham raised the possibility of selling the land earlier in the summer and took steps to obtain an appraisal. However, in early July the city received a letter indicating the former owners believe the land should go back to them since it was not used for the lake.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Bowie ISD delays oath of office until Nov. 21 meeting
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District met this week with plans to reorganize the board after the newly elected members were seated; however, due to a slight delay with provisional ballots and county canvassing that was moved to a called 7:30 a.m. meeting on Nov. 21.
At next Monday’s meeting the local results will be canvassed, new board members will take the oath of office and new officers will be elected.
During this week’s meeting on Nov. 14, the board reviewed a lengthy agenda of various topics including the financial accountability rating hearing and a facilities committee update.
Bowie City Manager submits October activity report
October and early November have been very busy for Bowie City manager Bert Cunningham, and he gave the city council a report on those activities during this week’s meeting.
On Oct. 19 the city staff conducted an emergency operation plan exercise required by the Public Utility Commission for municipally owned electric systems following the big freeze a few years ago where almost everyone in Texas except Bowie and Bryan Texas Utilities lost power. All departments were present and he laughed noting the disaster was “Hurricane Gaylynn,” which the mayor took with a smile and in stride. Cunningham said they went over what each department’s role would be in the event of a real storm. This will be done each year per the PUC.
Read the full report in your weekend Bowie News.
