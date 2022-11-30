Christmas festival ready to sparkle in Bowie

Christmas comes to Bowie this weekend with Winter Lights Sip & Stroll on Dec. 2 and the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival on Dec. 3.

This will be the 31st year for the Christmas festival and lighted parade with this year’s theme “Frosty the Snowman.”

There will be a full day of activities Saturday for the family highlighted by the lighted parade at 7 p.m. as it wraps around the downtown streets of Wise, Mason, Smythe and Pecan. This year’s grand marshals are members of the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter, ShelterHearts, Animal Control Officer Willy Conway and Police Commander Lynetta Slaton.

“We are looking forward to another wonderful hometown parade with a nice variety of returning and new participating floats,” said Cindy Roller, executive director of the Bowie Community Development Board.

Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.

Schedule of events

Dec. 2 – 5-8 p.m., Sip & Stroll downtown

4-6 p.m., Bowie Economic Development Corporation Open house, 101 E. Pecan.

Dec. 3 – 7-10 a.m., Pancakes with Santa, fire hall.

Elf ‘N’ Magic, 8-11 a.m., Bowie Library.

Christmas Village, 3 p.m. to after parade, 104 N. Smythe.

Live entertainment, main stage on Smythe by Christmas tree, starts at 5 p.m.

Christmas tree lighting ceremony, 6:45 p.m.

Fantasy of Lights parade, 7 p.m.