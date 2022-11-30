COUNTY LIFE
Christmas festival ready to sparkle in Bowie
Christmas comes to Bowie this weekend with Winter Lights Sip & Stroll on Dec. 2 and the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival on Dec. 3.
This will be the 31st year for the Christmas festival and lighted parade with this year’s theme “Frosty the Snowman.”
There will be a full day of activities Saturday for the family highlighted by the lighted parade at 7 p.m. as it wraps around the downtown streets of Wise, Mason, Smythe and Pecan. This year’s grand marshals are members of the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter, ShelterHearts, Animal Control Officer Willy Conway and Police Commander Lynetta Slaton.
“We are looking forward to another wonderful hometown parade with a nice variety of returning and new participating floats,” said Cindy Roller, executive director of the Bowie Community Development Board.
Schedule of events
Dec. 2 – 5-8 p.m., Sip & Stroll downtown
4-6 p.m., Bowie Economic Development Corporation Open house, 101 E. Pecan.
Dec. 3 – 7-10 a.m., Pancakes with Santa, fire hall.
Elf ‘N’ Magic, 8-11 a.m., Bowie Library.
Christmas Village, 3 p.m. to after parade, 104 N. Smythe.
Live entertainment, main stage on Smythe by Christmas tree, starts at 5 p.m.
Christmas tree lighting ceremony, 6:45 p.m.
Fantasy of Lights parade, 7 p.m.
Bowie Community Thanksgiving serves up 237 free meals for the holiday
Volunteers at First United Methodist Church served up 237 meals at the Bowie Community Thanksgiving Day dinner last Thursday. Guests were able to dine in or pick up a take-out meal, there also were deliveries made for those who made a reservation. All the traditional goodies were enjoyed from turkey to cranberry sauce.
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob
Nocona Fire Department serving up fish fry Dec. 2
The Nocona Fire Department’s annual fish fry is back this year at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the H.J Justin Building in downtown Nocona.
Enjoy fish and calf fries with all the dinner fixings. Cost is $15 for those age 12 and up, $12 for those ages 6-11 and 0-5 are free.
