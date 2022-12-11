COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners meet Monday
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 to tackle a brief agenda of business.
The court will consider a quote from Riley Gardner Memorial for the county veteran’s memorial to replace a panel that fell and was destroyed several months ago.
Commissioners will discuss vacating a 45-foot alley between blocks 9 and 10 of Clay Street in Spanish Fort per the rules of the Texas Transportation Code.
An addendum to the data processing agreement with Justice Solutions will be reviewed.
Other topics will include: Setting the county employee Christmas luncheon for Dec. 16; sheriff’s office budget amendment from salaries to certification pay; replat of Bonita Oaks Ranch lots 13 and 14 into one in precinct four and clearing a fence row on Applegate Road on Cathy Scroggins property.
Hanging of the Green readied for Nov. 19
You know the Christmas season is near when the evergreen and wreaths go up in downtown Bowie.
Hanging of the Green will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19. Volunteers helping hang the decorations are asked to meet at city hall, where after a brief lesson on how to hang the garland, lights and wreaths, they will pan out to decorate downtown.
Bowie Community Development is coordinating the decoration days as they prepare the greenery for hanging. The helpful holiday elves will decorate nearly 100 lamp posts throughout downtown Bowie using garlands, lights, wreaths and bows. It is all in preparation for the Dec. 3 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival.
Any citizen, student, civic group or club are invited to take part.
Those with questions may call the BCDB office at 872-6246.
The lighted Christmas parade will be on Dec. 3 using a theme of “Frosty the Snowman.” Deadline to enter is Dec. 18. Registration is free.
Entry forms are on the city website at: cityofbowietx.com/143/Fantasy-of-Lights-Christmas-Parade or email BCDB@CityofBowieTX.com.
Prizes will be awarded for first place in the following categories: Community-nonprofit, business, equestrian, decorated vehicle and first responder. No Santas are allowed and no items can be thrown.
Evergreen Life Services opens in Bowie to fill void of services for individuals with disabilities
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Evergreen Life Services’ mantra is “Everyone matters,” and this week the non-profit that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened in Bowie.
An open house was hosted at the new location at 100 W. Wichita Street as a large crowd attended to get a look at the renovated former Bowie school administration building.
The property was damaged in the 2021 tornado and sold to a local developer, Kenson Vance, who made a pitch to Evergreen to consider setting up shop in Bowie.
Karen Towery, executive director for Evergreen Life Service North Central Texas, said Vance approached them about the need for these services and things began to take shape.
“This community is in desperate need of these services, as well as the surrounding communities. There are no programs for this group of people to go to every day. There is a small program in Decatur, but not like what we offer,” explained Towery.
Vance told The Bowie News in an October interview the needs of those with disabilities are close to his heart. He had a daughter, Katie with special needs who died on Sept. 23, 2015, so he has personal experience with what a family may need.
Who is Evergreen?
ELS began in 1959 as an arm of the Presbyterian church in northwest Louisiana. According to the website, prior to that time, people with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities were usually sent to state institutions. The company started with 11 men who were served and went out into the community. It has since expanded into eight states and now serves more than 1,300 people with disabilities.
Adults ages 18 and up are served in a variety of programs.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
Retired teachers prepare annual barbecue dinner
The Montague County Retired School Personnel Group will serve up its barbecue brisket dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the Bowie Junior High Cafeteria.
Tickets are $15 with all proceeds going to scholarships for Montague County students. Last year six were awarded to future educators.
There will be a bake sale and a silent auction. Get tickets at the door or from any group member. Dine-in and take-out will be offered.
