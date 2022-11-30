NEWS
County closes out 2015 FEMA projects
By BARBARA GREEN
Montague County Commissioner’s approved accrued pay for the former county jail administrator to the tune of $11,421.73 and changed the position to non-exempt which the court interprets as the new person will not be on salary, but fill out a time sheet and be eligible for overtime after a set amount of hours.
The court went into closed session for about 15 minutes to consider the personnel item listed as jail administrator’s pay, job description and duties. Back in open session the payment to Jean Meyers was approved for accrued pay for “hours worked,” reported County Treasurer Jennifer Fenoglio. Meyers has been working at the jail since February 2014. She became jail administrator Jan. 1, 2020 and left the job on Nov. 7.
FEMA close-out
After seven years of work, Montague County has completed the last of its July 2015 Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief road flooding repairs and plan to close out the process with the last project
done in July.
Grant Coordinator Charley Lanier reviewed the extensive list of payments for all the precincts. Eligibility was approved on July 28, 2015 and final approval on Nov. 4, 2015.
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
Bowie Police are investigating an aggravated robbery where a man ran into the road where a car stopped and the subject threatened the driver with a knife demanding money.
Chief Guy Green said the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the 700 block of Lee Street. Sgt. Kurt Berryman was patrolling the area when he was flagged down by Julie Gunter and her daughter Camberley.
The police report states Camberley Gunter said she was driving by herself on Miller Street when a man ran into the street and she stopped, shocked because he had come out of nowhere and she feared she might hit him. She was going to let the window down just a small crack, but the automatic window went down further than she wanted. The man then reportedly threatened her with a knife and demanded money. She threw $10 out the window and he ran away, while she also sped away.
Heat lamp believed to be the cause of dog house/shop fire
Bowie firefighters went to this shop fire at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, where they found a dog house inside it on fire. Water can be seen coming from inside the shop. Fire Chief Doug Page said it appears to have started through a heat lamp in the dog house. Page said heat lamps and animals don’t go together as a method of warmth, but if they are used make sure the lamp bulb is encased in case the bulb shatters or is knocked down. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Closed session set for jail administrator’s job
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet for a public hearing on a road issue at 8:45 a.m. and then for its regular session at 9 a.m. both on Nov. 28.
The hearing is for precinct four to consider vacating a 45-foot X 230-foot alley in the Clay Street area in Spanish Fort. Commissioner Bob Langford previously stated he was petitioned for the change on a section of county road that has not been used to his knowledge and in the past has been fenced. This action will clarify the property lines for the owner. Any action would be taken in the regular meeting.
An executive session is scheduled for the 9 a.m. agenda. It relates to personnel regarding the jail administrator’s pay, job description and duties. Any action will be taken back in open session.
