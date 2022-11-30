County closes out 2015 FEMA projects

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County Commissioner’s approved accrued pay for the former county jail administrator to the tune of $11,421.73 and changed the position to non-exempt which the court interprets as the new person will not be on salary, but fill out a time sheet and be eligible for overtime after a set amount of hours.

The court went into closed session for about 15 minutes to consider the personnel item listed as jail administrator’s pay, job description and duties. Back in open session the payment to Jean Meyers was approved for accrued pay for “hours worked,” reported County Treasurer Jennifer Fenoglio. Meyers has been working at the jail since February 2014. She became jail administrator Jan. 1, 2020 and left the job on Nov. 7.

FEMA close-out

After seven years of work, Montague County has completed the last of its July 2015 Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief road flooding repairs and plan to close out the process with the last project

done in July.

Grant Coordinator Charley Lanier reviewed the extensive list of payments for all the precincts. Eligibility was approved on July 28, 2015 and final approval on Nov. 4, 2015.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.