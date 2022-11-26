NEWS
DEA issues new alert about fentanyl/laced fake prescription pills
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills.
The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of 10 now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
Read the full story on this warning in your weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Closed session set for jail administrator’s job
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet for a public hearing on a road issue at 8:45 a.m. and then for its regular session at 9 a.m. both on Nov. 28.
The hearing is for precinct four to consider vacating a 45-foot X 230-foot alley in the Clay Street area in Spanish Fort. Commissioner Bob Langford previously stated he was petitioned for the change on a section of county road that has not been used to his knowledge and in the past has been fenced. This action will clarify the property lines for the owner. Any action would be taken in the regular meeting.
An executive session is scheduled for the 9 a.m. agenda. It relates to personnel regarding the jail administrator’s pay, job description and duties. Any action will be taken back in open session.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie Chamber director ballots due Monday
Members of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce are reminded to turn in their ballot for the director’s election by Nov. 21.
Last week, ballots went out to members to elect five members to the 15-member board. Directors serve a three-year term on the board.
The five candidates with the largest number of votes will begin their term on Feb. 1, 2023 and be introduced at the Jan. 23, 2023 chamber banquet.
There are five names on the ballot, plus a space for a write- in: Chris Anderson, WL Plastics; Gaylynn Burris, mayor; Carol Head, The Shopper; Julie Hopkins, executive director Clear Choice Pregnancy Resource Center and Brad Sherman, Chapman Building.
Membership Director Debbie Herriage said those with questions may call the office at 872-1173 or email info@bowietxchamber.org.
NEWS
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
One man was arrested last Friday night following an alleged shooting incident outside Nocona.
Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Monday details were still being sorted out since the incident involved a half dozen individuals in four different vehicles.
Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the 911 call at 12:25 a.m. Nov. 18 off Farm-to-Market Road 1759 near White and Priddy Road north of Nocona. The caller said they were being chased down the road by several vehicles.
Lawson said the alleged incident occurred in town and involved two guys reportedly fighting over a woman. One vehicle left the scene, and three other vehicles took off chasing it.
“At one point the chasers get the first vehicle to stop. One of the guys chasing reportedly gets out with a deer rifle and puts a round through the back glass of the vehicle being chased. Two people were wounded from shattered glass, but not the bullet,” explained Lawson.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS4 days ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 week ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
COUNTY LIFE4 days ago
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
County accepts quote to repair broken veteran’s memorial panel
-
COUNTY LIFE1 day ago
Animal shelter volunteers selected as parade grand marshals