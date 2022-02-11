Evergreen Life Services will host an open house complete with a Bowie Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at noon on Nov. 4.
The new company that provides service to disabled persons will be located at 100 W. Wichita Street. They invite the community to come learn what services they will be providing to Bowie. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.
Evergreen Life Services hosts open house
