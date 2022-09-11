Evergreen Life Services opens in Bowie to fill void of services for individuals with disabilities

By BARBARA GREEN

Evergreen Life Services’ mantra is “Everyone matters,” and this week the non-profit that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened in Bowie.

An open house was hosted at the new location at 100 W. Wichita Street as a large crowd attended to get a look at the renovated former Bowie school administration building.

The property was damaged in the 2021 tornado and sold to a local developer, Kenson Vance, who made a pitch to Evergreen to consider setting up shop in Bowie.

Karen Towery, executive director for Evergreen Life Service North Central Texas, said Vance approached them about the need for these services and things began to take shape.

“This community is in desperate need of these services, as well as the surrounding communities. There are no programs for this group of people to go to every day. There is a small program in Decatur, but not like what we offer,” explained Towery.

Vance told The Bowie News in an October interview the needs of those with disabilities are close to his heart. He had a daughter, Katie with special needs who died on Sept. 23, 2015, so he has personal experience with what a family may need.

Who is Evergreen?

ELS began in 1959 as an arm of the Presbyterian church in northwest Louisiana. According to the website, prior to that time, people with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities were usually sent to state institutions. The company started with 11 men who were served and went out into the community. It has since expanded into eight states and now serves more than 1,300 people with disabilities.

Adults ages 18 and up are served in a variety of programs.

