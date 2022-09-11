COUNTY LIFE
Evergreen Life Services opens in Bowie to fill void of services for individuals with disabilities
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Evergreen Life Services’ mantra is “Everyone matters,” and this week the non-profit that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened in Bowie.
An open house was hosted at the new location at 100 W. Wichita Street as a large crowd attended to get a look at the renovated former Bowie school administration building.
The property was damaged in the 2021 tornado and sold to a local developer, Kenson Vance, who made a pitch to Evergreen to consider setting up shop in Bowie.
Karen Towery, executive director for Evergreen Life Service North Central Texas, said Vance approached them about the need for these services and things began to take shape.
“This community is in desperate need of these services, as well as the surrounding communities. There are no programs for this group of people to go to every day. There is a small program in Decatur, but not like what we offer,” explained Towery.
Vance told The Bowie News in an October interview the needs of those with disabilities are close to his heart. He had a daughter, Katie with special needs who died on Sept. 23, 2015, so he has personal experience with what a family may need.
Who is Evergreen?
ELS began in 1959 as an arm of the Presbyterian church in northwest Louisiana. According to the website, prior to that time, people with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities were usually sent to state institutions. The company started with 11 men who were served and went out into the community. It has since expanded into eight states and now serves more than 1,300 people with disabilities.
Adults ages 18 and up are served in a variety of programs.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Retired teachers prepare annual barbecue dinner
The Montague County Retired School Personnel Group will serve up its barbecue brisket dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the Bowie Junior High Cafeteria.
Tickets are $15 with all proceeds going to scholarships for Montague County students. Last year six were awarded to future educators.
There will be a bake sale and a silent auction. Get tickets at the door or from any group member. Dine-in and take-out will be offered.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona bucking bulls show strong at ABBI world finals
A pair of Nocona bucking bull breeders had a great showing at the American Bucking Bull Inc. World Finals in Las Vegas this past week with a newcomer two-year-old taking first place and another ending the year fifth in the world.
In the Oct. 26 edition of The Bowie News readers were introduced to Shannon Brito, Thomas-Brito-Reed Bucking Bulls, and Harvey Johnson, JX Bucking Bulls, who were preparing their stocks for the world finals and the related special events. This was Brito’s second year to qualify a bull for the world finals and Johnson’s first.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Black & White fundraiser planned for Nocona Senior Center
There will be a Meals on Wheels fundraiser for the Nocona Senior Citizens Center (Carpenter Shop) from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Veranda Inn Events Center. Tickets are $50 per person.
Guests will enjoy a meal designed by Chef Kim and local music. There will be a silent and live auction, bucket raffle and a spin-the-wheel prize drawing to win a $1,000 cash prize.
Meals on Wheels in the Nocona area currently serves about 107 people daily. Questions can be directed to 825-3148.
