Find the Turkey day gnome, win a holiday bird

11/02/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0

Help the Thanksgiving gnome find the hidden holiday turkey and you could win a Thanksgiving bird just in time for the Nov. 26 event.
Four gnomes will be hidden throughout the pages of your Bowie News in each edition from Nov. 2 to Nov. 19. Find the little guys and bring your entry in before the final deadline. Limit one entry per person per edition.
The final deadline to enter is noon on Nov. 21. Bring your entries to The Bowie News at 200 Walnut Street or email Kayla@postoakmedia.net.

