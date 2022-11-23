SCHOOL NEWS
First graders enjoy Pioneer Day activities
BHS staff organizes food, necessities pantry for students, plus coat drive
To assist students in need, the staff of Bowie High School is organizing a food and necessities pantry for students and launching a winter coat drive.
Kara Burton, counselor, and Christy Baker, academic advisor, are organizing the pantry with the hope students can “shop” the pantry every Friday so they have food in their homes during the weekend.
As this initiative gets started, they are asking local businesses, civic groups and churches for donations to get this program started and to keep it going throughout the year. Some possible food and drink items include but are not limited to peanut butter, snacks, granola bars, crackers, soups, noodles, bottled water, Capri Suns and other non-perishable items. Other necessities needed include deodorant, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Some $5 or $10 gift cards to local grocery stores also would be appreciated.
“This would allow students to purchase other necessities. The faculty and staff at BHS care for all our students, and with your help, we can make sure every student’s basic needs are met. We know a student will not reach their full potential at school if their basic needs are not met,” Burton explained.
For the coat drive, new or gently used coats for students are being collected. Other clothing anyone may wish to donate also will be made accessible. All items may be brought to the high school office. Contact Burton at 689-2964 or Kara.burton@bowieisd.net.
Ag Day brings together students to learn about agriculture
The Montague County Farm Bureau hosted its annual Ag Day Thursday at the Montague County Cowboy Church arena. Children from schools across the county attended as they went from station to station to learn about different aspects of agriculture. This piece of high tech, a large drone fitted with spraying tanks, was demonstrated by Cade Roth. The drone can spray about five acres on two batteries in one flight. There were 220 children who attended along with FFA members and teachers. Bowie, Nocona and Forestburg schools attended.
Musical Celebration readied at Gold-Burg for Nov. 12
Gold-Burg High School presents a “Musical Celebration” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the high school gym.
The musical variety show is presented in conjunction with the theater arts department and students from pre-kindergarten through high school seniors. The show is titled “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” taking the audience through decades of song and dance through the years of rock n roll, country and modern-day musical selections.
Tickets are $5 at the door. The show is directed by Linda Fitzner.
