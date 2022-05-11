Gold-Burg Lady Bears win bi-district against Meridian

By Jordan Neal

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears got their bi-district playoff win on Tuesday against Meridian.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets against the Lady Yellowjackets.

Gold-Burg came into the match following two wins in its last three matches against district foe Prairie Valley, a team it had not beaten in several years. The last win was a play-in match, with the winner earning the district’s second seed. Gold-Burg won the match to earn the right to play Meridian in the bi-district round.

