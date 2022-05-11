Gold-Burg plans new ‘Celebration’

Gold-Burg High School presents a “Musical Celebration” featuring more than 120 students at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the high school gym.

The musical variety show is presented in conjunction with the theater arts department and students from pre-kindergarten through high school seniors.

The show is titled “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” taking the audience through decades of song and dance through the years of rock n roll, country and modern-day music.

The art work for the show has been designed by the theater arts department and will take you through the years and feature many musical entertainers.

The lighting techniques for the show will be designed by Tim Tinerella. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Director Linda Fitzner compliments her many assistants, administration and the staff for their dedication toward the production.

Fitzner believes the arts in education are very important for students and she loves the excitement they are bringing to the show. The teacher created Celebration many years ago during her tenure at Bowie High and it was a great hit featuring so many of the students from all grades and people from the community.