Hwy. 82 Sale Creek bridges get beams, decking is next for expansion project

The last beams were hung late last week for the new bridges on the U.S. Highway 82 expansion west of Nocona.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said this week, Oct. 31-Nov. 4, crews will install precast deck panels on top of the beams for Salt Creek. Workers also will set the forms and tie the rebar for the new concrete decking. Concrete pours are set for the week of Nov. 7.

Work appears to be progressing at a good pace on phase one of the highway widening. The placement of the large concrete beams looked like an assembly line with large transport trucks lined up along the bridge columns. A large crane lifted each beam into place and the next truck moved up.

