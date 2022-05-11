Lady Indians take bi-district in straight sets against Tioga

By Jordan Neal

The Nocona Lady Indians dominated in their bi-district win against Tioga on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs, with none of them having much drama to them.

Nocona came into the match confident on a 14-match win streak, including a straight-set win against Tioga back in early October.

Whereas the second and third sets were competitive in that first match, there was nothing as dramatic Tuesday.

The Lady Indians won with the set scores being 25-11, 25-15 and 25-14.

