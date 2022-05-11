Lady Rabbits take bi-district over Millsap

By Jordan Neal

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their bi-district playoff match on Tuesday against Millsap.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs, though it was not an easy match as the results would indicate.

Bowie came in as the favorite being a two-seed and playing a three-seed. The Lady Rabbits were coming into the match battle ready with a recent five-set match against Iowa Park to close district play and a four-set match against Lindsay in a warm-up match during the weekend.

