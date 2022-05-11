Letters to Santa forms now available

It’s time to start getting your letters in to Santa Claus for publication in the Christmas greetings section of The Bowie News on Dec. 21.

Santa letter forms are available at the News office, 200 Walnut or at bowienewsonline.com.

Deadline for letters is 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. No worries kids, the Bowie News staff will get them packaged up and sent to the North Pole in plenty of time for the Big Guy to see them.