EDIBLES
Master the art of Italian comfort cuisine
(Family Features) Cool, crisp days call for comfort foods, like the classic flavors of traditional Italian cooking. Whether you’re Italian by heritage or simply by heart, learning the art of Italian cuisine may be easier than you may think.
Perfect your pasta game. Limp, mushy, overcooked pasta can ruin an otherwise delicious Italian dish. Aim for al dente pasta, which is soft but still firm. It’s important to note variables like the type of pasta, size of your pot and amount of water can all affect cooking time. Treat the package instructions as a guide and start taste testing 1-2 minutes before you expect it to be done.
Be choosy about your ingredients. Many of the best Italian dishes are incredibly simple, so it’s important to select quality ingredients that allow the flavors to really stand out. Made in Italy, Bertolli d’Italia sauces are available in premium red and white varieties to elevate the at-home culinary experience and bring the authentic and delicious flavors of Italy to your table. Every jar reflects more than 150 years of authentic Italian culinary tradition using high-quality ingredients like tomatoes vine-ripened under the Italian sun, finely aged Italian cheeses, fresh cream and Mediterranean olive oil.
Give seasonings time to simmer. Great things come to those who wait. That’s why the best Italian chefs sample their sauces along the way, adding and adjusting until the taste is just right. Then, they allow the ingredients to simmer together to create a perfectly balanced harmony of flavors.
Experiment with proteins and veggies. For many Italian recipes, you can create an entirely new dish by adding or swapping the protein and adding fresh produce. Try introducing juicy strips of grilled chicken and fresh, steamed broccoli to an alfredo pasta like this Cavatelli with Cacio e Pepe Sauce. Or, if you’re a seafood lover, reimagine this Fresh Tomato Bruschetta Chicken by swapping in a mild white fish like halibut, cod or snapper.
Get cozy in your kitchen this fall with more comforting recipes at Bertolli.com.
Cavatelli with Cacio e Pepe Sauce
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- Salt, to taste
- 1 box dry Cavatelli pasta
- 1 jar (16.9 ounces) Bertolli d’Italia Cacio e Pepe Sauce
- 1 cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese, or to taste
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Bring large pot of cold water to boil. Salt water heavily.
- Cook dry pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Strain pasta, reserving pasta water.
- In large saucepan over low heat, warm pasta sauce 3-5 minutes. Add 1-2 tablespoons pasta water.
- Transfer cooked pasta to saucepan.
- Stir and toss pasta approximately 30 seconds over medium heat to integrate it with sauce. Add pasta water as needed for creamier texture.
- Plate pasta and top with finely grated Pecorino Romano and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
Fresh Tomato Bruschetta Chicken
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 28 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil, plus additional, for garnish
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 6 thinly sliced boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 1 jar (24.7 ounces) Bertolli d’Italia Marinara Sauce
- 2 cups multi-colored grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 stems cherry tomatoes on the vine
- 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons balsamic glaze
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- In small bowl, whisk olive oil, basil, garlic, salt, pepper and oregano until combined. Combine 2 tablespoons oil mixture and chicken in resealable plastic bag. Let stand 5-10 minutes at room temperature to marinate.
- In medium skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil mixture over medium heat. Add onions; cook 3-4 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Stir in marinara sauce. Pour mixture into lightly greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Arrange chicken breasts in dish, overlapping if necessary. Top with grape tomatoes and cherry tomato stems. Spoon remaining oil mixture over tomatoes.
- Bake, covered, 25 minutes, or until chicken is done (165 F) and tomatoes start to burst. Sprinkle with Parmesan, drizzle with balsamic glaze and garnish with fresh basil leaves before serving.
SOURCE:
Bertolli
EDIBLES
Cooler weather means cozy family food
(Family Features) After families across the country began cooking more at home during the pandemic, that trend has continued as loved ones seek comfort in the kitchen in the form of their favorite recipes and time spent together.
In fact, according to the “Hunter Food News Study,” cooking continues to change as more Americans come together at the dining table with recipe usage up 21% and dinners cooked from scratch up 14%. Around half (54%) of Americans are cooking more than they were before the pandemic, and 35% said they “enjoy cooking now more than ever,” according to “Harvard Business Review.”
If those closest to you are looking for home-cooked comfort, you can turn to satisfying family meals like Plant-Based Meatloaf Sandwiches or Chicken Souse. These hearty recipes make it easy for loved ones to involve everyone in the cooking process from preparing vegetables and hand-mixing meatloaf to seasoning chicken and simmering ingredients.
With 65% of consumers saying they’re most likely to purchase a whole week’s worth of groceries when shopping, according to research from Datassential, opportunities abound for families to enjoy delicious, comforting dishes together.
Find more family meal inspiration by visiting Aramark’s Feed Your Potential website, fyp365.com.
Plant-Based Meatloaf Sandwiches
Recipe courtesy of Aramark
Servings: 6
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 pounds plant-based ground burger, thawed
- 1 1/2 cups cooked wild rice, chilled
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 cup diced red bell pepper
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon rubbed sage
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
- 2/3 cup barbecue sauce
- bread
- vegan cheddar cheese
- sauteed onions
- Heat oven to 375 F. Spray rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
- In bowl, thoroughly mix ground burger, cooked rice, onion, bell pepper, paprika, garlic, sage, thyme, salt and white pepper until well blended without overmixing. Shape mixture into loaf on baking sheet. Spread barbecue sauce over meatloaf.
- Bake 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 160 F.
- Slice meatloaf into six pieces and place each piece on bread. Top each meatloaf slice with vegan cheddar cheese and sauteed onions then close sandwiches with top bread slices. Using panini press, griddle or frying pan, cook sandwiches until golden brown and cheese is melted.
Tip: Pairs well with potato salad.
Chicken Souse
Recipe courtesy of Aramark
Servings: 6
- 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup diced onion
- 1/4 cup diced celery
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup peeled potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 2/3 cup canned diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons minced, seeded jalapeno pepper
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced, peeled ginger root
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 2 pinches dried thyme leaves
- 1 small bay leaf
- 1 1/2 cups thawed mixed vegetables, drained
- Season chicken with 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. Cover and chill 2 hours, or overnight.
- In saucepan over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion and celery; saute 2 minutes, or until tender-crisp. Add garlic and saute 30 seconds.
- Add chicken and saute until browned.
- Stir in broth, potatoes, tomatoes, tomato paste, vinegar, jalapeno pepper, lemon juice, ginger, 1 teaspoon salt, thyme and bay leaf; heat to boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer 1 hour, or until potatoes are tender.
- Stir in mixed vegetables and simmer 10 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf. Season with additional salt and pepper, to taste.
Tips: Serve souse with griddled corn cakes and saltine crackers. Make vegetarian by replacing chicken with canned drained and rinsed black-eyed peas or red or white beans.
SOURCE:
Aramark
EDIBLES
A straightforward weekend breakfast
(Culinary.net) There are no alarms set and you are cuddled up in bed after a good night’s sleep. It’s late morning and there is nowhere to go, no rushing around to do. No school bus, no work to be done, just relaxing at home with loved ones. However, breakfast is calling your name.
Your stomach rumbles as your stumble toward the kitchen. You need something quick and effortless. The kids will be up soon and you know food will be on their minds.
When you’re in a pinch, there is nearly nothing better to make than something sweet and filling for a weekend family breakfast.
Try these simple and delicious Caramel Sticky Rolls for an easy breakfast for all. The rolls are fluffy, a little crunchy and drizzled with caramel topping.
Start by sprinkling some flour on the countertop. Roll out one sheet of puff pastry. Drizzle and spread caramel sauce on the puff pastry.
Sprinkle 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts on top then roll up the puff pastry and cut it into about nine pieces to place inside a muffin tin.
Bake for 22 minutes and cool. If you like your rolls super sweet, drizzle with some extra caramel sauce.
The result is a pan full of warm, gooey and delightful rolls that are perfect for a large family or to save leftovers to enjoy throughout the week.
Next time you slept in a little too late or your family wants something more than the daily norm for breakfast, try this scrumptious and tasty recipe.
Your family will love it and don’t be surprised if you get a request or two for this breakfast again.
Caramel Sticky Rolls
Servings: 9
- Nonstick cooking spray
- flour, for rolling pastry
- 1 frozen puff pastry, thawed
- caramel sauce, divided
- 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
- powdered sugar
- Heat oven to 400 F.
- Spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
- Sprinkle flour on work surface. Flatten pastry sheet and roll into rectangle.
- Drizzle caramel sauce over pastry and spread within 1/2 inch of edges.
- Sprinkle chopped walnuts over caramel sauce.
- Starting on short end, evenly roll pastry with filling to other end.
- Cut pastry into nine pieces. Place pastries cut side up into muffin cups.
- Bake 22 minutes, or until golden brown. Immediately remove from pan to wire rack. Let cool 10 minutes. Drizzle with additional caramel sauce and dust with powdered sugar.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Warm up fall with filling family meals
(Family Features) Cooler fall months call for comforting, hearty meals that taste just as delicious as they look. Filling recipes like chili and pasta make the season a special time for spending quality moments with those you love.
This fall, turn to a time-saving ingredient like Newman’s Own Sockarooni Pasta Sauce with its blend of tomatoes, mushrooms and bell peppers plus a few signature spices. This versatile sauce made with high-quality ingredients is ready to be a new favorite at your home in recipes like Chili Con Carne, a satisfying dish that can simmer on the stove while you help little ones with homework.
If your family and friends love sharing pasta on those cool, crisp evenings, Lasagna a la Sockarooni can help you impress guests as a quick, easy recipe elevated by creamy and buttery bechamel sauce.
Along with comforting foods, fall is also a time for giving. You can put tasty food on your own table while helping nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity with Newman’s Own’s radically good commitment to “giving it all away.” As with all of its products, 100% of profits from Sockarooni Pasta Sauce is donated to organizations that help kids.
Learn more about supporting that commitment and find additional autumn recipes by visiting NewmansOwn.com.
Chili Con Carne
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 2 hours
Servings: 8
- 2 cups diced onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 green pepper, seeded and chopped
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 2 pounds coarsely ground lean beef
- 2 cups kidney beans, soaked overnight
- 1 jar Newman’s Own Sockarooni or Marinara Pasta Sauce
- 2-3 cups water
- 2-3 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 can (8 ounces) corn
- sour cream, for garnish
- lime wedges, for garnish
- Saute onion, garlic and green pepper in oil until soft. Add beef and brown. Add kidney beans, pasta sauce, water, chili powder, cumin and salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer, uncovered, 1 hour, stirring frequently.
- Add celery and corn; simmer 1 hour. Garnish with sour cream and lime wedges.
Substitution: Use 3 cups cooked rice for meat to make vegetarian chili.
Lasagna a la Sockarooni
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 9
- Salted water
- 1 package lasagna noodles
- 1 jar Newman’s Own Sockarooni Pasta Sauce
- 2 cups Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated
Bechamel Sauce:
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- Over high heat, boil large pot of heavily salted water. Once boiling, add lasagna noodles and cook until al dente then drain and set aside.
- To make bechamel sauce: In saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter. Add flour and stir with wooden spoon until paste forms. Add small amount of milk and stir until mixture loosens. Gradually add remaining milk and continue stirring with whisk. Cook sauce over low heat until thickened, about 10 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- In large, deep, oven-proof casserole dish, ladle small amount of pasta sauce followed by small amount of bechamel sauce. Sprinkle some Parmigiano Reggiano cheese over sauces and layer with three lasagna noodles. Continue pattern until dish is complete. Top final layer of noodles with remaining bechamel sauce and grated Parmigiano Reggiano.
- Bake 25-30 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. Cool prior to serving.
SOURCE:
Newman’s Own
