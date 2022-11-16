Newly elected councilors take oath of office for Bowie City Council

Two returning and one new city council member took the oath of office Monday night for the Bowie City Council.

Kristi Bates, precinct two began her second term and Terry Gunter, precinct three, began his second full term. Laura Sproles, precinct one, joins the council as its newest member, but she previously served 2011-2014.

The council elected Jason Love to continue as mayor pro tem. Laura Hefley, serving since May 2020 was presented with a Bowie knife plaque in appreciation for her service to the city.



City Manager Bert Cunningham asked the council for direction on how to select and hire a new city attorney.

Che Rotramble, city attorney, will become Wise County attorney in January. The city staff has received two applications already. Cunningham said last time the council interviewed the applicants. Councilor Love said he felt like that method was very productive and went well with a great choice in Rotramble.

Cunningham said he would set up interviews for December, possibly prior to the regular meeting.

Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.

Prior to the start of the meeting, Burris was presented with a Hometown Hero Award given by Brent Shaw of Modern Woodmen of America. She was nominated by the community members.

Shaw, also a member of the council, said Burris was recognized for her service to the community. A donation will be made to a charity of her choice, and Burris named the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Agenda topics

City Manager Bert Cunningham asked the council for direction on how to select and hire a new city attorney.

Che Rotramble, city attorney, will become Wise County attorney in January. The city staff has received two appli