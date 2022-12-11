Nocona Council tackles routine topics

The Bowie City Council will swear in its three members during the 6 p.m. Nov. 14 meeting after the election was canceled due to no contested races.

Incumbent Councilors Kristi Bates, precinct two, Terry Gunter, precinct three return to the panel, and former Council member Laura Sproles joins from precinct one. A mayor pro tem also will be elected.

A pair of personnel topics are on the agenda. City Manager Bert Cunningham will ask the council how it wants to proceed with selecting a new city attorney. Che Rotramble was elected Wise County Attorney and will work through the end of December.

An executive session for personnel matters related to the finance director is scheduled. The agenda lists discuss appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline and dismissal. Pamela Woods was named finance director in November 2021

On Thursday when asked if Woods was leaving her job, Cunningham said no, and he would not elaborate.

In new business, a resolution for a grant on the portable radio communications project will be presented.

Recommendations from the planning and zoning commission on replat requests for lots at 700 N. Mason and 211 E. Riley will be reviewed.

A interlocal agreement for Fire Chief Doug Page to participate in the North Texas Tri-County Child Fatality Review team will be offered, along with a resolution approving a general warranty deed on a .23 acre tract.

In the city manager’s report Cunningham will discuss an emergency operations center exercise, the Enterprise Fleet program, grant applications and report on the Association of Rural Communities in Texas meeting.