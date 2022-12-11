SPORTS
Nocona falls to Lindsay in the playoffs
The Nocona Lady Indians season came to an end on Tuesday night against Lindsay in the regional quarterfinals round.
The Lady Knights won 3-1, with their size and experience overwhelming the Lady Indians.
Nocona came into the match cooking, riding a 15-game winning streak and showing a lot of growth after having a lot of ups and downs in the first month of the season. In that first month, Nocona ran into this Lindsay team twice and lost both times.
The Lady Knights took control of the opening set early. Lindsay led 14-6 and it grew to double-digits 20-10 with its looking rough.
Nocona then went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 22-20 and show the Lady Knights they were not going to have an easy time.
Still, Lindsay was able to recover and closed out the first set winning the final three points 25-20 to take 1-0 lead.
Despite having that great run to close the first set, the Lady Indians did not have any of that momentum in set two. Again the Lady Knights jumped out on top with the lead slowly growing from 13-7, 16-9 and 19-11. Nocona did not have a comeback moment like in the first set as Lindsay won comfortably 25-16 to take a 2-0 lead.
The third set proved to be the most competitive of the match. The Lady Knights still had the lead and control for most of it, but they were not pulling away as the set went on.
Lindsay led 7-3 and 12-8, but Nocona hung around and closed the lead to 21-19.
The Lady Indians would tie the score up at 21-21 and from there it was back and forth for the next 14 points.
Nocona received a scare when Skyler Smith went down holding her ankle as her team went up 24-23.
After a pause in the action and getting helped up by trainers, she was walking under own power with no noticeable limp and decided to stay in the match.
It went back and forth with both teams having several chances to close out the set, but in the end the Lady Indians were able to win 29-27 to cut the lead to 2-1 and extend the match.
Whether it was the last gasp from a gritty Lady Indians team or if it was the start of a come-back decided in the fifth set, everyone would find out in set four.
Unfortunately, that same gritty magic in the third set was nowhere for the Lady Indians. Lindsay extended its lead to 10-5 and there would be no comeback moment in this set.
At that point the team picture banner that was hanging in front of the stands had started to fall. After getting hung back up, it failed beyond repair later on when the Lady Knights pulled ahead 19-10, with it getting bundled up as the end of the match was nearing.
Lindsay won 25-15 to win the set and the match 3-1 to go to the regional tournament.
SPORTS
Saint Jo beats Dodd City 3-0
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers beat highly regarded Dodd City on Tuesday night to qualify for the regional tournament.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets, bouncing back after an up and down five-set area round game against Sulphur Bluff.
That seemed to prove to some outsiders’ opinion, that a team with eight underclassmen would fold when the playoff pressure was applied no matter how talented they are.
The Lady Hornets came into the match highly regarded as well, like they always are. Anytime an area 1A team in any sport but football wants to make a long playoff run, at some point they will have to go through Dodd City.
Well Saint Jo showed no doubt from the opening serve. The Lady Panthers started to pull away midway through the first set 18-13. Smelling blood, Saint Jo closed the set out strong, not losing another point the rest of the way. The Lady Panthers won 25-13, making a statement they were there to win.
The second set seemed to pick back up where the first set ended. Saint Jo built an early lead from 11-5 to 16-5.
The Lady Hornets were not just going to lay down like they did in the first set. Dodd City came roaring back, cutting the lead to 23-19 and putting some doubts into the young Lady Panthers of what it would mean if they blew a double-digit lead.
Thankfully, Saint Jo closed out the set, winning 25-21 and taking a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers started the third set again taking a big lead 7-3. It grew to 17-11 and was 22-17 with the team looking to close out the match. The Lady Hornets had one last gasp at the end, but Saint Jo was able to stay composed to win the set 25-22 and the match 3-0.
SPORTS
Bowie, Gold-Burg, Prairie Valley volleyball loses in area round
The Bowie Lady Rabbits season came to an end in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday night against Wall.
The Lady Hawks won 3-1 against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie came into the set hoping it could upset a Wall team with only six losses on the season after a solid performance against Millsap in the bi-district round.
The first set did not go the Lady Rabbits way as the Lady Hawks showed why they have had so much success this season, winning 25-14.
The second set saw Bowe adjust.
“We started to read them better defensively and get in a groove,” Coach Ashley Sanders said.
It took everything including going to extra points, but in the end the Lady Rabbits came out on top 28-26 to tie the match back up at 1-1.
The third set was more of the same as neither team could pull away for most of the set. Unfortunately, at the end of the set Wall was able to get some momentum and pull away, closing out the set to win 25-19 and take a 2-1 lead.
Bowie would need to win the next two sets to win the match and it proved it could do that if it played well. The fourth set proved to be another one where it was back and forth throughout most of it.
In the end, it could have gone either way, but unfortunately the Lady Hawks pulled away at the end, winning by the smallest of margins 25-23 to win the match 3-1.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears season came to an end against Avery on Thursday night in the area round.
The Lady Bears lost in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs.
Avery won with set scores being 25-13, 25-4 and 25-12.
Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team came into the match even more nervous than its previous match. The Lady Bulldogs fed off that nervousness and never let the Lady Bears get comfortable with big attacks from its top outside hitter.
Still, despite the loss it was one of the best seasons in program history. Gold-Burg’s two wins against county rival Prairie Valley, including in the play-in game to get second place, stands as a highlight the program has been aiming for for years.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs fell to state-ranked Dodd City on Thursday night in the area round of the playoffs to end their season.
The Lady Hornets won in straight sets, but the Lady Bulldogs did a good job of making them earn it in each set.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-15.
It was a disappointing result for a season with a lot of changes to it though it did have some positives.
Anytime a program loses an all-state player it is tough to replace that production. It’s even harder for small schools like Prairie Valley, but the program showed it was more than just one player with its level of play not dropping too far off in the regular season.
SPORTS
Saint Jo, Nocona volleyball win area playoff game
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers got their biggest test of the season in their area win against Sulphur Bluff on Thursday night.
The Lady Panthers won a five-set thriller they had to come back from in the last two sets.
Saint Jo came into the match confident, but the young team was coming off losses against Poolville and Benjamin in the warm-up games after not facing much adversity the last month of the season.
The Lady Bears gave Saint Jo some adversity in the first set, winning the most competitive set of the match 25-22 to take the early lead. The Lady Panthers came right back and won the second set with little drama in a one-sided set 25-15 to tie the match up at 1-1.
The momentum switched back to Sulphur Bluff though as the Lady Bears won the third set 25-19 to take the lead 2-1 and was one set away from pulling the upset.
Saint Jo dug deep and won the fourth set in controlling fashion 25-17 to tie the match up and send it to a winner-take-all fifth set.
Played to only 15 points, any lead can feel that much more with less points to work. Momentum does not always carry over for that reason with the stakes felt the highest.
Luckily for the Lady Panthers, that momentum carried over from the fourth set. Saint Jo won going away with it 15-6, winning the match 3-2.
Aubrey Morman led the team with 11 kills and four blocks. Payzlie Cervantes was right behind with nine kills while collecting 20 digs.
Kayden Skidmore had a team high 20 assists and four service aces. Libero Taylor Patrick had a team high 22 digs.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their area playoff game against North Hopkins Sulphur Springs on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets, though the Lady Panthers did not make it easy the first two sets.
Nocona came into the match fresh off a win in the bi-district round against Tioga and made it look easy with the win in straight sets. Riding a 14 game win-streak, the Lady Indians came into the match confident.
They needed it as North Hopkins was not going to go down without a fight. The first set ended close, but Nocona closed strong winning 25-21.
The second set was even more competitive with it coming down to the final few points. The Lady Indians came out on top 25-23 to take a lead.
Having lost only one set in its previous 10 wins, there was no third set let down for Nocona. In fact, there was a bit of one for the Lady Panthers who could see the writing on the wall.
The Lady Indians won the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.
Skyler Smith led the team with 26 kills and was second with 10 assists. Megyn Meekins had 29 assists and four service aces to lead the team while adding nine kills.
Defensively, Bren Fenoglio had a team high two blocks along with Aubree Kleinhans getting 13 digs.
