SPORTS
Nocona girls win Bowie tournament
The Nocona Lady Indians won the Bowie hosted Gayno Shelton Hoopin’ into the Holidays tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won all four of their games to finish first overall.
Nocona made it look easy with one-sided wins against Ponder (66-34), Burkburnett (71-25) and Childress (61-40) to reach the championship game.
There the Lady Indians took on a Windthorst team they will see again during district play that is ranked in the pre-season top 25 in the state.
The Lady Trojans came in with little practice time with their volleyball team winning the state title the previous week, but Nocona also was down a starter with its tallest post player Sydnee Mowry out. Not a super tall team anyway, this hurt the Lady Indians a bit but after some defensive adjustments they pulled away in the end to win 64-44.
Megyn Meekins was named the tournament’s most valuable player. She scored 31 against Ponder, 20 against Burkburnett, 26 against Childress and 27 against Windthorst.
Skyler Smith and Reagan Phipps also were honored with making the all-tournament team. Smith averaged 22 points a game in the tournament and Phipps was a lock down defender who made big shots.
Coach Kyle Spitzer had little to complain about and despite making it look easy, he felt his team got challenged in ways that will make them better down the line.
“I think we were able to take steps in the right direction as a team as we continue to build our team chemistry,” Spitzer said. “Both Meg and Sky had a big scoring tournament and our supporting cast came up big when they needed to. I believe that everyone got better this tournament.”
SPORTS
Bowie boys get tested in losses to Lipan and Krum
The Bowie Jackrabbits had tough back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday that tested them in new ways early this season.
The Jackrabbits came up short against state-ranked 2A Lipan 64-55 and against 4A Krum 50-42.
Bowie’s home opener on Monday was coming against the state-runner-up Indians from last year. Despite being the bigger school, the Jackrabbits were outsized in the post and would have been even if one of their starters wasn’t out with an injury.
Bowie started off the game competing well, getting two big corner 3-pointers from Bayler Swint to start the game. However, the offense had trouble scoring the rest of the quarter as Lipan was aggressively denying and trying to jump all the passing angles.
The Indians on offense were using their size to have players come off screens around the basket and score in sweet spots where half a second late was too late.
The Indians led 19-10 after the first quarter.
Bowie did not have time to adjust to Lipan’s defense as it changed to a half-court trap, zoning scheme that threw the team off guard for the first half of the second quarter.
Several steals led to easy baskets in transition for the Indians who went up 33-13 with 3:50 left before halftime.
Bowie closed the quarter well offensively. Swint and Dave Brightwell each had five points in the quarter to try and keep the lead within reach, but it was looking dire at halftime with the Jackrabbits down 39-22.
Bowie came out of halftime looking like a different team. It handled the ball better and had only one turnover for the rest of the game.
That combined with some players getting their offensive groove in isolation situations allowed Bowie to get back into the game.
Andrew Sandhoff led the team with seven points in the quarter. Players also got to the free throw line more.
After only one trip in the first half, the team went 5-8 in the third quarter alone.
With the offense taking care of the ball, transition opportunities were not as many for Lipan and the team had to scrape for every basket.
Bowie cut the lead to down to five points at one point, but trailed only 49-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians flipped all of the momentum of the third quarter on its head. They started the fourth on a 9-1 run to extend the lead back up to comfortable 58-43 with less than four minutes to play.
Bowie would not go away, scoring 12 points the rest of the way and making the final minutes a game within.
The defensive stops and miracle shot making the Jackrabbits would have needed to have a chance to win in the end did not happen at the Indians won 64-55.
The Jackrabbits did not have long to stew about the game because they traveled to Krum on Tuesday.
The first quarter was competitive as both teams were making some baskets despite the physical nature of the game. The Bobcats led 14-12.
Bowie had trouble offensively in the second half, scoring only seven points. This allowed Krum to build a lead 27-19 at halftime.
The Jackrabbits had another good third quarter, taking the lead initially before the Bobcats came back to grab a five-point lead 38-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bowie hung around to stay within range, but could not make the shots down the stretch to pry the lead away.
Krum made its free throws to extend its lead to 50-42 to end the game.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits finish third at hosted tournament
The Bowie Lady Rabbits went 2-2 and finished third at their hosted Gayno Shelton Hoopin’ into the Holidays tournament on Tuesday.
It did not start off well on Monday. The Lady Rabbits fell to Childress 40-28, with the team wearing down from the Lady Cats full court press in the second half. Maddie Mandela and Ziba Robbins combined to score 22 points for the team.
Bowie bounced back with a good win against Graham in the second game 45-31. The team was able to limit the Lady Blues tall post and not let anyone else hurt them offensively while the Lady Rabbits scored the ball better and more balanced than the first game.
Mandela led the team with 18 points while Kayleigh Crow was second with 12 and Robbins added 10.
Bowie then played a state-ranked Windthorst team for a chance to play in the championship game. The Lady Rabbits came back from a 28-16 halftime defecit to make it close in the final seconds. Mandela scored 10 of her team high 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Despite the Lady Trojans missing 50% of their free throws, they made enough in the late stretches to secure the win 45-41.
Crow was second with eight points while Robbins and Maycie Metzler each added seven points.
The loss set up a rematch against Childress for the third place prize. After playing the Lady Cats once already and watching their other games in the tournament, Bowie was more ready to face the full-court press.
It was a close three quarters with leads not growing too much for either team. The score was tied at 34-34 heading into the final period.
The Lady Rabbits received a big blow when Mandela fouled out of the game with four minutes left to play. It looked like Childress would pull ahead and initially it did.
Bowie battled to get back into the game and through some good fortune and grit, found itself with the ball under the Lady Cats basket with seven seconds left to play.
After at time out to draw up a play, Emily Cueva found Crow cutting to the basket for a quick hitting layup that went in with four seconds left to play to put the team up by one point. The desperate heave from Childress had no chance and the Lady Rabbits won 46-45.
Mandela again led the team with 19 points despite not playing the final four minutes. She earned all-tournament honors.
Robbins was second with nine points and Metzler scored seven.
Coach Matthew Miller was most proud his team played better over the course of the tournament.
“Our girls competed hard, yesterday especially,” Miller said. “We got put in a situation where Maddie fouled out with more than four minutes left in the game. It would have been real easy for us to fold up tent, but dug down deep and found a way to get it done.”
SPORTS
Lady Indians squash Graham 72-24
The Nocona Lady Indians showed out in their home opener on Friday against Graham.
The Lady Indians won 72-24 showing why they are a pre-season top 10 team in the state.
Nocona won its season opener against City View leaning heavily on its two returning starters and ball handlers on offense Megyn Meekins and Skyler Smith.
Against Graham the rest of the team, half of which are new to varsity, got in on the action too.
The first quarter was actually competitive. The Lady Blues post player was the tallest on the floor and had good touch to score around the basket.
She also was a deterrent in the lane on defense.
With few fouls getting called, driving into the lane usually led to blocks or toughly contested shots.
Nocona still pushed the ball every time it could with long outlet passes that provided several of its baskets and allowed it to take a 16-10 lead after the first quarter.
While the Lady Indian post players Sydnee Mowry and Avery Crutsinger were not as tall, they were challenged to stick more closely onto Graham’s leading scorer and not allow her to catch a ball cleanly without a fight.
This led to more stops from Nocona on defense which then led to more chances in transition to push the ball. With many teams not ready for full court outlet passes and with one girl always looking to leak out ahead of an unsuspecting defense, the Lady Indians quickly grabbed control of the game as the lead grew to double-digits.
Nocona led 34-17 heading into halftime and it would only get worse for Graham in the second half.
All of the running in transition seemed to drain all of the offensive energy out of Graham in the second half. Nocona allowed only seven points in final two quarters combined.
All of those stops then fed into transition opportunities, which were more numerous than in the first half. Not taking their foot off the gas until the final minute, the Lady Indians won by nearly 50 points, 72-24.
