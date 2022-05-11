Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs defeat Covington for bi-district title

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their bi-district match against Covington on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Owls, despite coming in as the lower seed.

Prairie Valley was coming off a disappointing loss to Gold-Burg the previous week in the play-in match, which made the Lady Bulldogs a third seed.

Covington’s only district losses came against usual regional power Blum and had its district’s second seed.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.