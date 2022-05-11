Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs defeat Covington for bi-district title

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111

Warning: array_count_values(): Can only count STRING and INTEGER values! in /var/www/wp-content/mu-plugins/gd-system-plugin/includes/admin/class-block-count.php on line 111
Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs defeat Covington for bi-district title – Bowie News
Ad

Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs defeat Covington for bi-district title

11/05/2022 SPORTS 0

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their bi-district match against Covington on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Owls, despite coming in as the lower seed.
Prairie Valley was coming off a disappointing loss to Gold-Burg the previous week in the play-in match, which made the Lady Bulldogs a third seed.
Covington’s only district losses came against usual regional power Blum and had its district’s second seed.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Prairie Valley beat Covington on Tuesday in the bi-district round of the playoffs. (Courtesy photo)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes