Red River Promise rally hosted at Bowie High School

Just before the Thanksgiving break, North Central Texas College and Bowie High School hosted the Red River Promise Pledge Rally where they celebrated seniors who have already made the Red River Promise Pledge. Currently, 86% of the senior class has pledged, which is up from 64% of 2022 seniors who pledged. Also, the pledge is still open and any juniors or seniors can sign up now.

NCTC officials reported the following statistics from the program last year:

Bowie High School, Fall 2021 to Fall 2022:

Increased applications to NCTC from Bowie ISD Seniors by 17%.

Increased FAFSA completion by 58%

Increased NCTC enrollment from 11 students to 17 students

Increased NCTC scholarship applications from 1 student to 18 students

394 total community service hours completed by Bowie ISD