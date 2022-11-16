SPORTS
Saint Jo loses in regional final
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers fell to Blum in the regional tournament finals on Saturday, ending their season one match short of qualifying for the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers lost in straight sets, but first got through Miller Grove on Friday.
Saint Jo came into the tournament making its third appearance in five seasons.
The first time in 2018, the Lady Panthers beat Blum in a five-set thriller before losing to Bryson in the regional final game in straight sets. Two years later in 2020, there was no tournament setting due to COVID-19. Saint Jo played Dodd City and wound up losing in four sets.
The Lady Panthers came into Friday’s game confident, but some power issues in their locker room at the old Billingsley Field House in Fort Worth almost proved to be a distraction.
Still, when the match started the Lady Panthers were locked in though there were some mistakes. Saint Jo’s narrative all season is despite its on court success, the team’s youth featuring eight underclassmen might lead it to fold as stakes got higher.
Saint Jo won in straight sets against the Lady Hornets with set scores being 25-18, 25-17 and 25-16.
Kayden Skidmore led the team with nine kills, four service aces and was second with five assists. Aubrey Morman was second with five kills and five assists. Maxey Johnson had a team high 11 assists.
On defense libero Taylor Patrick led the team with 16 digs. At the net, Morman had eight blocks and Cara Vogel had three.
Coach Kelly Skidmore thought the team handled itself well in the first match.
“We got a little flustered at times, but were really more composed than I was thinking we might be because of our youth and the first time for all of these girls to be at this big stage together,” Skidmore said.
The next day saw everyone from Saint Jo come out and support the team since the fan base was divided in the previous game due to the football team playing its playoff game at the same time.
Blum is one of those programs that is routinely ranked among the top in the state in 1A every year. The team was coming off of getting second in state last year despite having a relatively young roster as well.
The Lady Cats showed it to Saint Jo on Saturday. The first set saw Blum’s small 8-7 lead grow to 12-8 before it steadily grew throughout the rest of the set. There was no turnaround for the Lady Panthers in the set as they fell 25-18.
The second set saw Saint Jo start off better, but the score was tied at 10-10 and later Blum’s lead was only 16-14. The Lady Cats then went on a big run to end the set, winning nine of the last 12 points to win 25-17.
There was not a lot of hope on the Lady Panthers side as the big hitters from Blum were proving to be too much. As the Lady Cats went up early 5-0, the writing was on the wall as the rest of the set and match moved to its logical conclusion.
Blum won the set 25-8 to win the match 3-0.
Morman led the team with four kills and two blocks. Skidmore had a team high six assists and was second with Maxey Johnson with two kills each. Patrick collected 16 digs and Aliyah Vasquez had two service aces to lead to the team.
Bowie boys start season with 77-24 win; Lady Rabbits pick up first win in blowout win against Era 41-23
The Bowie Jackrabbit boy’s basketball team opened its season with a one-sided win against Ector at the Lipan Tip-off Showcase on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits took it to the Eagles 77-24.
Bowie came into the game after a week of practice trying to integrate some football players fresh off the gridiron, some of whom are returning starters.
While it was not the type of game that tested the Jackrabbits much, it is the type of early season blowout that is good for a team that is going to be trying to figure some things out.
Bowie returns six players from its varsity team last year that finished third in district and lost to state-power Brock in the bi-district round of the playoffs, with two of them being starters.
Brody Armstrong was an all-district pick last year and shared ball handling duties with A.J. Whatley at times. Both also had starting or big roles as sophomores and will be leaders to lean on this year.
Tucker Jones was the district’s newcomer of the year last year a sophomore. The athletic wing came off the bench last year and used his athletic gifts to impact the game in several ways.
Bayler Swint spent a lot of last year recovering from a leg injury and was never really able to find the footing he had his sophomore year. He hopes his size and skill inside and out can impact the team.
Brady Lawhorn was the third post player on varsity last year as a sophomore and makes up for his lack of height with athleticism and effort. Kynan DeMoss returns as a three-point gunner whose added physicality makes up for his lack of length.
Half of the team is made up of newcomers to the varsity level, but all are either juniors or seniors who have now been in Coach Andy Atkins system for two years now.
While the team is expected to be shorter than it was last year in the front line, several newcomers had some growth spurts and Atkins expects it will only be an issue if and when they play someone who is 6’6” or taller.
Lady Rabbits
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won easily against Era on Friday night to pick up their first win of the season.
The Lady Rabbits won 41-23, breaking the game open in the third quarter with their defense.
Bowie jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and kept the Lady Hornets down double-digits in the second quarter with a lead up to 25-14 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Lady Rabbits shut out Era on defense, allowing no points from the Lady Hornets. In return, Bowie got its biggest quarter from its leading scorer Maddie Mandela who scored 11 of her team high 23 points in the quarter to help the Lady Rabbits put the game away.
Bowie only scored once in the fourth quarter, but it did not matter in the end as the team coasted to the win 41-23.
Besides Mandela, Ziba Robbins finished in double-figures for the Lady Rabbits, scoring 10 points and grabbing a team high 10 rebounds for a double-double. Mandela also swiped a team high four steals.
The team made seven three-pointers, but only got to the free throw line twice in the game as the team maybe settled too much to hoisting long range shots.
Football Playoff Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers lost their bi-district game against undefeated Gordon on Friday night.
The Longhorns won 62-16 with the game being called early in the fourth quarter due to mercy rule.
Saint Jo was hoping its battle-tested schedule had prepared itself for a Gordon team that had easily won all of its games so far this season.
The Panthers had not done well in their losses against Knox City or Union Hill, but they have at least been pushed whereas a young Longhorn team had not really been challenged.
Unfortunately, Gordon showed why it had not been challenged. Saint Jo struggled to move the ball early in the game. The defense got two stops in the first quarter, including a fumble recovery from Caleb Workman.
Still, the Longhorns big play ability did yield one touchdown on a long touchdown pass to give them a 6-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
That broke open the door as Gordon scored four more times before halftime, including one on a fumble recovery on defense. Saint Jo scored right before halftime as Matthew Butler-Everson found Devin Stewart open for a six-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 38-8 heading into the second half.
The Panther defense got some stops in the third quarter, but the Longhorns scored three more times in the quarter. Saint Jo’s offense continued to struggle to keep up. Trevor O’Neal scored on an eight-yard run to cut the lead to 50-16, but the end of the game was coming with two more scores from Gordon icing the game early in the fourth quarter.
The final score was 62-16.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough game against Throckmorton on Friday night.
The Greyhounds won 54-8 against the Bears.
Gold-Burg came into the game fresh off an upset district win against defending state-champs Strawn. Finishing second in the district standings though meant the Bears would have to face a district champion.
Throckmorton had an up and down pre-district schedule after big pre-season expectations, but won its last four games in one-sided fashion heading into the game. The Greyhounds kept that going on Friday night to end Gold-Burg’s season, but it was not all bad for the Bears.
Gold-Burg had an up and down season as well following the heels of the best season in school history. With only two wins heading into district play and two new district teams that were slated to get the only two playoff spots, the Bears playoff prospects were not looking good.
Newcastle showed why it was a playoff favorite after dropping down from division I. After soundly beating county opponent Forestburg, Gold-Burg would have to upset a Strawn program that has more state championships than the Bears had playoff appearances.
Even a down year like everyone was reporting about the Strawn Greyhounds would surely beat Gold-Burg with the season on the line. Instead the Bears beat Strawn at home to give the Gold-Burg community another happy senior night.
Nocona lost to Bangs 61-21 in playoffs
The Nocona Indians season came to an end with their loss to Bangs on Friday night in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Dragons won 61-21 with most of the damage done in the first half.
The Indians came into the game as the higher seed, with an emotional 31-28 win against Alvord at home the previous week not only sending Nocona to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but as a two seed.
Bangs came in as a three seed and with most of its offensive production coming from running back Guy Powell. The Indians knew it would have to stop him if they wanted to win, but found out how hard that would be.
It started off bad on the opening kickoff for Nocona. The ball bounced off the returner and the Dragons recovered at the Indians 12-yard line. Two plays later, Powell scored on a short run.
The Indians offense moved the ball, but stalled out at the Bangs 37-yard line turning it over on downs. Following a false start, Powell then ran for a 68-yard touchdown.
Down 14-0, Nocona’s offense again moved the ball into Bangs territory. A false start got the Indians off script and eventually led to Nocona turning it over on downs at the Dragons 14-yard line.
This time, the Bangs offense used its quick short passing to move the ball, before hitting its receiver on a short slant that broke away for a 67-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 heading into the second quarter.
It was like déjà vu as the Indians again moved the ball before again turning it over on downs in Dragons territory, this time at the 31-yard line.
The Bangs offense continued to show it was not just about Powell as the quarter got lose on a big run as well after completing some passes the last drive.
It was Powell who finished it off though as he ran for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 28-0.
The Indian offense moved the ball to midfield and looked like it was again threatening to turn the ball over on downs. They ran a double-reverse, but it was not only snuffed out by the defense, Powell was the defender and he ripped the ball away from the Nocona player and ran for another touchdown to make it 35-0.
The Indian offense failed to move the ball and after punting it away the defense was hoping they could get their first stop with Bangs facing a fourth and short. The Dragons’ quarterback kept the ball and found an open lane, scoring on a 54-yard run to make it 41-0 heading into halftime.
The good news was it could not get much worse for the Indians and they could only play better. The bad news was it would take an all time miracle to come back from this.
It was not meant to be as the Dragons scored in the opening minutes of the third quarter on a short run from Powell to make it 48-0.
The Nocona offense had moved the ball well in almost every drive in the first half, but had no points to show for it. That changed with its first drive of the second half.
On a 13-play drive, with the Indians threatening to turn the ball over on downs again facing fourth down at the nine-yard line, quarterback Brady McCasland found Luke Fuller for a touchdown pass to make it 48-7,
Still, the Dragons were not pulling their starters yet and the offense responded by marching down the field and scoring on a one-yard plunge from Powell to make it 54-7.
Nocona’s offense failed to move the ball much and punted the ball back. The following play the Indian defense forced a turnover as Miguel Olivares recovered a fumble right before the end of the quarter.
The Nocona offense took advantage, driving down the field before McCasland found Charlie Fuller for a five-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 54-14.
The Indian defense forced another turnover as Dayson Elliot recovered a fumble and returned it 13 yard to the Dragons 33-yard line. Nocona again took advantage as McCasland found Bodie Davis for a 21-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 54-21.
The Dragons were trying to hold out Powell with the game in hand, but facing a third and long on their next drive, they handed the ball to him and he went 83 yards for his seventh touchdown of the game to make it 61-21.
The Indians tried to drive one last time for a touchdown, but would fumble the ball away at the Bangs 25-yard line with a little more than a minute left. The Dragons kneeled the ball down to end the game and Nocona’s season.
