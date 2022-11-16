Serve up smiles with favorite holiday sides



(Family Features) Turkey and ham may sit centerstage, but classic holiday sides can make the season truly special. You can bring smiles to your loved ones’ faces by dishing out those favorite recipes everyone asks for year after year.

Made with a delicious combination of rice, cheddar cheese, cream of mushroom soup and broccoli florets, this quick and easy version of Broccoli and Cheese Rice Casserole is an ideal one-pot dish to keep the holidays simple. With three easy steps and everyday ingredients, it comes together with minimal effort for traditional casserole taste.

When it comes to feeding a crowd, it’s often best to let your oven do the work. This Brussels Sprouts and Ham Rice Gratin recipe allows you to serve up a filling favorite with little effort using pantry staples. Plus, it’s a kid-friendly way to encourage veggies at this year’s holiday meal with gooey cheese providing tempting taste bud motivation.

These seasonal classics and more are made quick and easy with an option like Success Boil-in-Bag Rice, a pre-measured, mess-free way to make fluffy, high-quality rice. It’s cooked by simply dropping a bag of rice in a pot of water or broth then boiling it for 10 minutes. BPA-free and FDA-approved, the bags are safe to use and made to withstand high temperatures.

An added bonus: If you’re aiming to achieve a particular flavor, just season the rice by cooking in water infused with herbs, spices, broth, coconut milk or other liquids like juice for sweeter recipes.

Visit SuccessRice.com to find more holiday recipe inspiration.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success White Rice

1/2 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1/3 cup diced ham

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat oven to 450 F. Prepare rice according to package directions. In large bowl, toss Brussels sprouts, ham, garlic, olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place on parchment paper-lined baking tray and roast 12-15 minutes, or until caramelized. Decrease oven temperature to 425 F. In large bowl, toss rice, Brussels sprouts mixture, cream, chives, Dijon mustard, remaining salt and remaining pepper. Stir in cheddar and 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese. Transfer mixture to greased, 2-quart baking dish. In small bowl, stir breadcrumbs, remaining Parmesan and melted butter. Sprinkle over rice mixture. Bake 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbling.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-6

1 bag Success White Rice or Brown Rice

nonstick cooking spray

1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 cups frozen broccoli florets, thawed and drained

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/2 cup evaporated milk

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon grated onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Prepare rice according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat 2-quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. In medium bowl, combine soup, broccoli, 1 cup cheddar cheese, evaporated milk, butter, onion, salt and pepper. Fold in rice. Pour mixture into prepared dish and top with remaining cheddar cheese. Bake 20 minutes.



SOURCE:

Success Rice