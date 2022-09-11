HEALTHY LIVING
Tips for caring for a loved one from afar
(Family Features) Caring for a family member or loved one with a serious health condition like Parkinson’s disease (PD) can be a big undertaking and often takes a concerted effort from many family members and friends to provide the best care possible. Even if you’re not available to provide hands-on assistance on a consistent basis, there are ways to provide aid from a distance.
PD is one condition that may have an impact on the entire family, necessitating a broad care network. The second-most common neurodegenerative disorder behind Alzheimer’s disease, PD affects nearly 1 million nationwide, with more than 60,000 Americans newly diagnosed each year. Because it can be hard to tell if a loved one has the disease and no two people experience it quite the same way, some early signs to look for include tremors, slowness of movement and stiffness or rigidity, among others.
Organizations like the Parkinson’s Foundation have resources that can help you and your family members provide long-distance care to a loved one. As an ally to care partners, the Foundation aims to make life better for people living with PD and their families by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.
Experts from the Foundation offer these tips for long-distance caregivers:
Learn about your loved one’s condition. You will be better able to provide support if you have a basic understanding of the disease. Be sure to gather information on the condition’s symptoms, how it is diagnosed and what treatment options are available.
Be well versed in your loved one’s needs. Learn about his or her general health and keep a list of doctors and neighbors along with their contact information. Also keep any pertinent financial and legal documents readily accessible.
Keep an open line of communication with the primary caregiver. As care partner responsibilities often increase over time – and can easily lead to burnout – be sure to let the primary caregiver know you are there for them. Consider sending a simple gift such as a hand-written card, flowers or a gift card for a self-care appointment, like a massage.
Consistently offer to help. There are many ways you can offer support. If in doubt, directly ask how you can be of the most help. Even if you cannot be present to offer hands-on assistance, consider sending meals, troubleshooting technology issues or providing other assistance based on your skillset. You may even offer to have your loved one come stay with you for a while, if they are able to travel, to give the primary caregiver a respite from duties.
Call often. Set a designated day and time each week to chat with your loved one and make the call faithfully, even if just to catch up for a few minutes. Consider using a video calling service so you can see each other, if possible, to provide an additional level of connection.
Talk finances. Many people won’t ask for financial help, even if the limitations of a fixed income mean going without necessities, so it may be best to have this conversation proactively. If a regular subsidy isn’t possible, offer to buy groceries online, send a weekly meal, purchase medical supplies or help with household utility bills, transportation costs or home-related services.
Visit when possible. If your budget allows, plan regular trips to check on your loved one and plan ahead with the primary care partner so you can provide respite. Offer to take on key responsibilities during your visit and provide a listening ear for the main caregiver while you’re there.
You can find an array of free resources, including a comprehensive Caring and Coping guidebook, a video library, podcast episodes, courses and an online community, at Parkinson.org/Caregivers. To learn more and find additional resources in English or Spanish, visit the website or call the Parkinson’s Foundation toll-free Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Parkinson’s Foundation
Make use of your HSA, FSA funds for eye care
As the year winds down, it is a great time for you to knock things off your checklist, such as annual doctor visits, gift lists and travel plans, so that you can enjoy the holiday season. One crucial doctor’s appointment that many put off is an annual eye exam. Annual eye exams can help you stay current with your prescription, give you an opportunity to discuss contact lens options if you feel discomfort in your current lens and help your eye doctor detect any eye diseases or vision problems. Maintaining your annual check-up with your eye doctor is vital for your overall health, but another good reason to visit your eye doctor is so that you can take advantage of any remaining funds in your flexible spending account (FSA) to help cover the costs of your annual exam and/or contact lenses.
How to safeguard your eye health and comfort
No matter your age, it’s important to have a complete eye exam every year, and to take care of your vision by protecting your eyes from common stressors and hazards.
Here are some ways to ensure your eyes stay healthy and feel their best.
1. Schedule your annual eye exam
If it’s been over a year since you’ve seen an eye care provider, make an appointment for an eye exam. Your eye care provider not only checks your vision, but they can assess other issues of eye health such as dry eye and glaucoma, which can affect people of any age (though both are more likely to affect older adults).
2. Consider a contact lens upgrade
If you need corrective lenses, ask your eye care provider about the TOTAL family of products, which use proprietary Water Gradient Technology for ultimate comfort. The lens material features a gradual increase in water content, approaching 100% water at the surface, so nothing touches your eye but a gentle cushion of moisture.
“Many patients who wear contact lenses think it’s normal to experience a little discomfort or dryness and may hesitate to bring it up during their annual eye exams, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” says optometrist Melanie Denton Dombrowski. “My patients who switch to the Alcon TOTAL family of products tell me they are pleased to experience exceptional comfort. I’m very happy I can now offer the same level of comfort to everyone, even my patients with astigmatism.”
Available options include:
- Dailies TOTAL1®, Dailies TOTAL1® for Astigmatism and Dailies TOTAL1® Multifocal are the first and only Water Gradient, daily disposable contact lenses that are designed so that nothing touches your eye but a gentle cushion of moisture, providing exceptional comfort.
- TOTAL30® is the only Water Gradient monthly replacement lens and is clinically shown to feel like nothing, even on day 30. The advanced technology of TOTAL30® is durable and remains intact during a full month of wear with daily cleaning, disinfecting and storing.
“Contact lens options differ by length of time they’re intended to be worn, and the type of vision correction needed,” says Dr. Denton Dombrowski. “Your eye doctor can help determine your vision correction needs and which lens is right for you.”
To learn more about the TOTAL family of contact lens options, visit TotalContactLenses.com.
3. Practice good eye care
A few simple habits can help reduce eye strain and protect against common irritations. This is crucial for those who work long hours in front of computers or spend time outdoors in the elements.
- Don’t rub your eyes — The surface of your eye scratches easily, and even gentle rubbing may cause debris to damage your cornea. If your eyes feel gritty, try a premium lubricant eye drop, like Systane.
- Take breaks — Whether you spend the day in front of a screen or out in the wind and sun, rest your eyes occasionally by closing them briefly, or looking away from the screen or the sun for a while. Optometrists recommend computer users follow the 20-20-20 rule: For every 20 minutes spent staring at a screen, look at something 20 feet away, for 20 seconds.
- Use protection — Spending time outdoors? A UV-shielding pair of sunglasses can help protect your eyes from several eye health risks and discomfort. It’s also a good idea to avoid looking directly at the sun.
- Practice good hygiene — Always wash your hands before handling contact lenses or other eye products, and make sure the tip of an eye drop bottle never touches your eye or anything else directly.
If you’re looking for ways to use up the last of your FSA funds, think about making a visit to your eye doctor to discuss comfortable lens options. Use these tips to safeguard your eyes, and learn more about contact lenses and other products to help care for your eyes at TotalContactLenses.com.
Rx only. Ask your eye care provider for complete wear, care and safety information.
IMAGE CAPTIONS:
Caption 1:
Take the stress out of introducing solid foods to baby
(Family Features) Watching your baby learn and grow can provide some of the most rewarding moments in life, full of emotions from parents and babies alike. Some milestones are more stressful or frustrating than others and, during these moments of newness, seeking guidance from health care professionals can go a long way.
As the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recognize, the time period from 6-24 months is when babies begin building healthy eating patterns and experience eating a variety of foods, including vegetables, fruits and whole grains. This journey can be stressful for parents as they begin to navigate what and how much is right to feed their babies. As parents begin to explore this fun and messy milestone, they often question what and how much is right to feed baby and seek guidance from experts.
While every child is different and parents should always defer to their pediatrician to be sure their baby is developmentally ready for solid foods, consider these six tips and tricks based on frequently asked questions for transitioning to solids from Dr. Whitney Casares, MD, MPH, pediatric medical consultant for Gerber.
- Make sure baby is ready: Most babies start solid foods between 4-6 months old. Watch for signs your baby is ready to start solids like good head control, sitting up with support and swallowing food instead of pushing it back out onto his or her chin. Don’t introduce solids to your baby before 4 months old. Your pediatrician can offer guidance about when the time is right for your little one.
- Timing is everything: When you’re first introducing solids, choose a moment in the day when your baby is happy and alert. Weekends tend to be easier times to start solid foods for families than busy weekdays. The more you can be in the moment with your child during those first feeding experiences, the better for you and him or her.
- Feed your baby the rainbow: Offer baby a diverse array of fruits, vegetables, iron-fortified whole grains and meats. Over the first six months of your baby’s feeding journey, iron-fortified cereals and purees can make feeding your baby convenient and simple. From apple and pear to zucchini, butternut squash and parsnips, Gerber’s 1st and 2nd foods lines offer a variety of purees that are just the right consistency for babies to practice tongue movements and advance their eating skills. Your baby’s first tries at swallowing solid foods may be awkward and require practice. Offering a small amount of breastmilk or formula before solids can help ensure he or she is not uncomfortably hungry.
- Supervise baby: Babies should always be supervised and seated in a secured highchair when eating, and parents should avoid choking hazards like whole grapes, nuts or cherry tomatoes. Use a soft, rubber-tipped spoon and start by guiding the spoon to his or her mouth with both your hand and your child’s hand on the spoon.
- Baby-led feeding: Consider baby-led feeding as a way to capitalize on the best aspects of baby-led weaning and spoon-feeding. Offer small amounts of nutritious foods in soft, easy-to-pick-up chunks appropriate for your baby’s developmental stage in addition to purees by pre-loading the spoon with your baby’s favorite puree or infant cereal for him or her to self-feed. As your baby gets older, look for baby-led friendly snacks, such as Gerber Lil’ Crunchies, that are specifically designed for babies to self-feed and fortified with key nutrients.
- Don’t get discouraged: Just because your baby makes a “yuck” face after trying a food for the first time doesn’t mean you should give up on it. Babies often need to try solid foods several times before they grow accustomed to them. Don’t be discouraged if your first attempt with a food seems less than successful; it’s all part of the process.
For more expert tips and resources for introducing solid foods, visit Gerber.com/learning-center.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Gerber
Steps to boost students’ immunity
(Family Features) Heading to the classroom means opening doors to opportunities for educational and social growth, but to keep students at school day after day, it’s important to keep health top of mind. When close proximity to other children exposes them to illnesses like common colds, strong immune systems can be the difference between perfect attendance and a few days of absences.
To help boost your children’s immunity, consider these tips from the experts at Healthy Family Project.
Eat Healthy Foods
Focusing on foods that are rich in antioxidants and vitamins can help boost immunity by protecting the body from free radicals that cause inflammation and damage cells. For example, vitamin C boosts the function of immune cells and foods high in fiber help keep the digestive system healthy.
Broccoli provides a good source of vitamin C, but if your kids aren’t big fans of the green veggie, turn to these Broccoli Tater Tots for an easy way to sneak some greens onto the family table. Due to their high vitamin C content, mandarins are another perfect addition to family diets. Their small size makes them easy to pack in lunches, toss in a bag or enjoy in a sweet treat like Frozen Creamsicle Yogurt Bites.
Get Plenty of Sleep
The Sleep Foundation recommends 9-11 hours of sleep each night for kids ages 6-13. Proper sleep helps regulate the body’s biological rhythms, helping people stay healthy.
Exercise Regularly
Whether your children participate in sports or just enjoy playtime, encourage exercise to help boost the immune response, particularly during colder months when they may spend more time indoors.
Reduce Stress
Adults aren’t the only ones who experience stress. Talk to your children about anxiety, stress and mental health, as stress can leave them feeling run down while weakening the immune system, leading to less energy for fighting illnesses.
Drink Water
Hydration plays a major role in keeping immune systems functioning properly by aiding the production of white blood cells, which are important for fighting off infection.
Find more immunity-boosting recipes at HealthyFamilyProject.com.
Frozen Creamsicle Yogurt Bites
Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
- 1 mandarin
- vanilla Greek yogurt
- sprinkles
- Place one piece of parchment paper on baking sheet that fits in freezer.
- Peel mandarin and separate into individual slices. Place one big scoop yogurt in small bowl.
- Dip each mandarin slice in yogurt, covering about half of each slice. Place individual mandarin slices on parchment paper. Add sprinkles.
- Freeze at least 1 hour or overnight if adding to lunchboxes.
Broccoli Tater Tots
Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
- 2 russet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- cold water
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- In large stockpot, cover potatoes with cold water. Cover and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce to low and simmer 3 minutes. Add broccoli; don’t stir. Cover and cook 4-5 minutes, or until tender. Drain.
- In large bowl, mix egg, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper and garlic powder until just combined.
- In food processor, pulse potatoes and broccoli 8-10 times until finely grated. Add to breadcrumb mixture and stir to combine.
- Use tablespoon to scoop potato mixture into 40 mounds. Shape each into oval and place on parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Bake 10 minutes; flip and bake 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
SOURCE:
Healthy Family Project
