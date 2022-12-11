NEWS
Vietnam veterans receive special pins in holiday ceremony
The Montague County Veteran’s Service office staff hosted a Veteran’s Day ceremony Friday at the courthouse annex in Montague. During the program veterans from the Vietnam War were invited to receive a special pin in honor of their service. Jerry Hardison pinned it on the veterans. CDR Lawrence Hoage USN(retired) was the speaker. Watch for more photos in the mid-week Bowie News of this special event.
NEWS
No one injured in two-vehicle accident
Two vehicles were involved in this noon-time accident on Nov. 9 at the U.S. 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 1125 bridge. Christopher Cline, 48, Wichita Falls, was driving a Ford Expedition on the southbound access road and approached the stop sign. Police report Cline thought it was a four-way stop and he did not see the Dodge Ram driven by Holly Hall, 21, Andrews, IN who was northbound on FM 1125. After colliding they also struck the guardrail. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Nocona Council tackles routine topics
Members of the Nocona City Council met for an agenda of routine business items Tuesday night.
As the city’s contract for an electricity provider nears its end in December, the council approved a resolution entering into an agreement with Energy by 5 for energy procurement and ongoing energy management services for electricity.
The present provider is Reliant and city officials have been informed they could see a 3.4% increase.
Read the full story on this week’s meeting in your weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie councilors to discuss new city attorney, closed session with finance dir.
The Bowie City Council will swear in its three members during the 6 p.m. Nov. 14 meeting after the election was canceled due to no contested races.
Incumbent Councilors Kristi Bates, precinct two, Terry Gunter, precinct three return to the panel, and former Council member Laura Sproles joins from precinct one. A mayor pro tem also will be elected.
A pair of personnel topics are on the agenda. City Manager Bert Cunningham will ask the council how it wants to proceed with selecting a new city attorney. Che Rotramble was elected Wise County Attorney and will work through the end of December.
An executive session for personnel matters related to the finance director is scheduled. The agenda lists discuss appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline and dismissal. Pamela Woods was named finance director in November 2021
On Thursday when asked if Woods was leaving her job, Cunningham said no, and he would not elaborate.
In new business, a resolution for a grant on the portable radio communications project will be presented.
Recommendations from the planning and zoning commission on replat requests for lots at 700 N. Mason and 211 E. Riley will be reviewed.
A interlocal agreement for Fire Chief Doug Page to participate in the North Texas Tri-County Child Fatality Review team will be offered, along with a resolution approving a general warranty deed on a .23 acre tract.
In the city manager’s report Cunningham will discuss an emergency operations center exercise, the Enterprise Fleet program, grant applications and report on the Association of Rural Communities in Texas meeting.
