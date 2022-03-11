• Montague County Annex Community Room, 11339 State Hwy. 59
• Nocona Community Center,
807 U.S. Hwy. 82W
• Saint Jo Civic Center,
101 E. Boggess
• Bowie Bible Baptist Church,
1400 State Hwy. 59N
• Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum,
1522 U.S. Hwy. 82E
• Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut
• Forestburg Community Center,
16617 FM 455
• Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749
• Ringgold Fire Hall,
17832 U.S. Hwy. 81N
• Valley View Baptist Church,
6159 FM 103
Voting locations for election day Nov. 8
