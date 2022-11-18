Wanda Fail Brummett

Mary Ellen Cooper

July 26, 1941 – November 16, 2022

JACKSBORO – Mary Ellen Cooper, 81, Jacksboro, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Bowie, with family by her side.

A visitation will be at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home of Henrietta. Private family burial will take place at a later time.

Mary Ellen was born July 26, 1941, in Portales, NM to Nathaniel and Leona (Ring) Lea. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1959. Shortly after graduation, she met the love of her life, Monty Ray Cooper, and they married Dec. 8, 1962, at the First Christian Church in Lubbock.

Once they started their life together, they moved to Brownfield and lived there until July, 1980. Mary Ellen worked for the City of Brownfield and perused her passion for sewing in the “Sew it with Cotton” contests in the west Texas area for many years.

Monty and Mary Ellen moved to Jacksboro in July of 1980 and have lived here ever since. They were both active members of the Memorial Christian Church. Mary Ellen had served as a board member, taught Sunday school for many years and found great joy in singing in the choir on Sunday mornings. She was also a long-time member of Christian Women’s Fellowship.

Mary Ellen retired after 17 years of service from TXU on July 26, 2006. In her retirement she continued to sew pageant dresses for her granddaughter Lindsey, numerous Halloween costumes for the other grandchildren and was able to attended many events and functions supporting her eight grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, doting Mams, and a beautiful friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lewis Lea, sister Nelda Blevins and grandson Brock Cooper.

Mary Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Monty, Jacksboro; son Curtis Cooper and wife Lindy, Cross Plains, daughter Valerie Crafton and husband Shane, Henrietta, daughter Stephanie Lander and husband Kevin, Shady Shores; grandsons Dusty Cooper and wife Katie, Franklin, Tyler Crafton, Wichita Falls, Ryan Crafton, Wichita Falls, Cooper Lander, Shady Shores; granddaughters Lindsey Hoff and husband Kirkland, Dean, Emma Lander and Faith Lander, Shady Shores; four great-grandchildren, a sister Shirley Stults, Archer City and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care Mary Ellen received from Beyond Faith Hospice of Wichita Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Jacksboro Parish or the Alzheimer’s Association.

