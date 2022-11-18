OBITUARIES
Wanda Fail Brummett
October 25, 1947 – November 13, 2022
BOWIE – Wanda Gail Brummett, 75 of Bowie, died Nov. 13, 2022.
A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie, with burial following at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.
Brummett was born Oct. 25, 1947 in Shreveport, LA to Calvin Lee and Velma Cole. She married the Rev. Belvin Brummett on July 6, 1964 in Sonora. She was very active in her church where she was a faithful member.
She is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Belvin Brummett.
Brummett is survived by her children, Steve Brummett, Melissa Matheson and Amanda Wilson; brother, Tim Cole; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.
OBITUARIES
Lavenia Ann Thomas
December 11, 1935 – November 15, 2022
BOWIE – Lavenia Ann Thomas, 86, Bowie, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 15, 2022.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21, at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Lavenia was born Dec. 11, 1935 in Punkin Center, TX to Benjamin and Fannie Reid. She was married to the late Aubrey Thomas. Lavenia was a longtime member of the Southside Baptist Church in Bowie. She loved to paint and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Thomas; daughter, Vicky Darlene Hayes; sister, Lois Katherine Clampitt; and brother, Bud Reid.
Lavenia is survived by her son, Donny Thomas; grandchildren, Brandy Burrow and Bradley Hayes; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Mary Ellen Cooper
July 26, 1941 – November 16, 2022
JACKSBORO – Mary Ellen Cooper, 81, Jacksboro, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Bowie, with family by her side.
A visitation will be at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home of Henrietta. Private family burial will take place at a later time.
Mary Ellen was born July 26, 1941, in Portales, NM to Nathaniel and Leona (Ring) Lea. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1959. Shortly after graduation, she met the love of her life, Monty Ray Cooper, and they married Dec. 8, 1962, at the First Christian Church in Lubbock.
Once they started their life together, they moved to Brownfield and lived there until July, 1980. Mary Ellen worked for the City of Brownfield and perused her passion for sewing in the “Sew it with Cotton” contests in the west Texas area for many years.
Monty and Mary Ellen moved to Jacksboro in July of 1980 and have lived here ever since. They were both active members of the Memorial Christian Church. Mary Ellen had served as a board member, taught Sunday school for many years and found great joy in singing in the choir on Sunday mornings. She was also a long-time member of Christian Women’s Fellowship.
Mary Ellen retired after 17 years of service from TXU on July 26, 2006. In her retirement she continued to sew pageant dresses for her granddaughter Lindsey, numerous Halloween costumes for the other grandchildren and was able to attended many events and functions supporting her eight grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, doting Mams, and a beautiful friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lewis Lea, sister Nelda Blevins and grandson Brock Cooper.
Mary Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Monty, Jacksboro; son Curtis Cooper and wife Lindy, Cross Plains, daughter Valerie Crafton and husband Shane, Henrietta, daughter Stephanie Lander and husband Kevin, Shady Shores; grandsons Dusty Cooper and wife Katie, Franklin, Tyler Crafton, Wichita Falls, Ryan Crafton, Wichita Falls, Cooper Lander, Shady Shores; granddaughters Lindsey Hoff and husband Kirkland, Dean, Emma Lander and Faith Lander, Shady Shores; four great-grandchildren, a sister Shirley Stults, Archer City and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care Mary Ellen received from Beyond Faith Hospice of Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Jacksboro Parish or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Carolyn Guilliams
January 29, 1938 – November 14, 2022
MONTAGUE – Carolyn Guilliams, 84, of Montague, died on Nov. 14, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
There was a visitation from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, at Montague County Cowboy Church officiated by Rex Hamilton. Interment followed in Montague Cemetery.
Pallbearers were David Lee Guilliams, B.J. Guilliams, Scott Guilliams, Nathen Laughlin, Hunter Willard and Rene Davis. Honorary pallbearers were Wes McNorton, Josh Gilmore and Slim Laughlin.
Guilliams was born on Jan. 29, 1938 in Montague to Robert and Juanita Cox Ryan. she graduated from Nocona High School and attended Midwestern University. She was a member of the Montague Methodist Church but attended many churches in Montague County. She was a partner in Security Title Company in Montague, later purchasing Montague County Abstract Company.
She is survived by her children, David Guilliams and Terry Guilliams both of Nocona, Shelley Guilliams and Lucia Willard, both of Montague and Jimmi Barclay, Alvord; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and her special friend Paul Wells.
Memorial donations may be made to the Montague Cemetery Association.
Trending
-
NEWS1 week ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS3 days ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS7 days ago
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints
-
NEWS3 days ago
County accepts quote to repair broken veteran’s memorial panel
-
COUNTY LIFE1 week ago
Nocona bucking bulls show strong at ABBI world finals
-
NEWS1 week ago
Montague County election returns
-
NEWS7 days ago
Voters shake up Saint Jo City Council in Tuesday’s election
-
SPORTS7 days ago
Nocona falls to Lindsay in the playoffs