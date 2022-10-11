OBITUARIES
Wanda Kay Stagg
Decatur – Wanda Kay Stagg, 79, went to be with our Lord on Oct. 29, 2022.
The family received friends from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. A graveside service followed at 11 a.m. at Alvord Cemetery. Rev. Bill Cleveland officiated. Pallbearers included Jerry Cunningham, Terry Wilcox, Brent Glaze, David Dickey, Paul Cunningham and Clifford Howard.
Wanda, known to most of her family as Kay, was born in Decatur and grew up in a large family with many brothers and sisters. She was saved at the age of seven while attending Vacation Bible School at the Fundamental Baptist Church in Decatur. Wanda graduated from the Decatur High School and met Lowell Stagg, who would become the love of her life. They married in Decatur on July 30, 1960 and moved to Alvord. She and Lowell would have a son, Kent, in the years to follow and they would become members of the First Baptist Church in Alvord.
Wanda worked at the Alvord Elementary School where she served as the secretary to the principal for 27 years. Wanda retired and she and Lowell moved back to Decatur where they would spend the rest of their days together.
Wanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hershel and Fannie Hart Howard and Jeff and Elizabeth Reynolds North and parents, Clemma J. and Pearl Mae North Howard. Being the last remaining sibling in her large and loving family, she also was preceded
in death by her brothers, C.J. Howard Jr., Orville Driskell and Marvin Driskell and sisters, Bobbie Tiller, Sue Dickey and Govie Morris but are once again reunited eternally in heaven.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years; son, Lowell Kent Stagg; granddaughter, Savannah Caitlin Stagg; brother-in-law, Jack Tiller, Lewsiville; niece, Debbie Tabor and husband Tony; nephews, Jerry Cunningham and wife Kathy, Paul Cunningham and wife Debra and David and Bubba Dickey; nieces, Charlotte Wilcox and husband Terry and Becky Glaze; sister-in-law, Nada Howard and numerous other nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Kay did love her family and she will be sorely missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Bettye Carolyn Hanson
November 2, 1933 – October 29, 2022
HENRIETTA – Bettye Carolyn Hanson, 88, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022.
Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at the First Baptist Church in Henrietta with Rev. Randy Osborn officiating. Burial will follow at the Ringgold Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Bettye was born on Nov. 2, 1933 in Prairie Valley to Dana James and Carrie Baker Leeper. She married S. L. Hanson on Oct. 29, 1955 in Ringgold. She retired from Bowie Independent School District where she taught and worked in the office. Bettye was a member of the Henrietta First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, S. L. Hanson; twin sister, Billye Stout; brother, James Leeper and infant sister, Mary Margaret Leeper.
Survivors include her three sons, Kent Hanson and wife Barbara, Wichita Falls, Steve Hanson and wife Sheree, Henrietta and Rick Hanson and wife Diane, Henrietta; grandchildren, Christopher Hanson, Clayton Hanson and wife Summer, Mason Hanson, Jordan Hanson and Madison Hanson; great grandchildren, Carson, Knoxlee and Adilynn Hanson; nephews, James Stout and Stan Leeper and wife Eleanor; nieces, Carolyn Bohlar and husband Charles, Kay Hanson Cook and Carol Hanson Hale.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Henrietta at 208 S. Graham St., Henrietta, TX 76365 or the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department at 17810 N. US 81, Ringgold, TX 76261.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Amy Michelle Pearson-Hamilton
October 11, 1974 – October 28, 2022
BOWIE – Amy Michelle Pearson-Hamilton, 48, stepped into Heaven to meet her loving Jesus on Oct. 28, 2022 in Bowie. She was surrounded by mommy, daddy and her loving family.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Old Country Church located at 316 Pecan St. Bowie, TX 76230.
Amy was born Oct. 11, 1974 to Carl and Debi Pearson in Irving. She was one of three children. Amy loved her family so much and was a joy to all who knew and loved her. Her laugh was contagious and such a blessing to her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Carl Pearson; sister, Rebecka Barnett; grandparents, Joyce and Irvin Pearson, Bill Jessup and Pat Argo; aunt, Marsha Argo and cousin, Billy Farrell.
Amy is survived by her mommy and daddy, Debi and David Hamilton; brother, Scott Pearson; bonus brothers, Luke, Jake and Matt Hamilton; bonus grandparents, Peggy Hamilton and Barbara and Sammy Brieden and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
Should friends desire, flowers can be delivered to the White Family Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Coy Lee Gaston
May 6, 1983 – October 29, 2022
BOWIE – Coy Lee Gaston, beloved husband and father, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022. Alongside him was his devoted wife Jessica and family.
A memorial service will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Bible Baptist Church in Bowie. The family is asking for thoughts and prayers as they navigate through a new chapter in their lives.
Coy was born on May 6, 1983, in Gainesville. Coy graduated from Prairie Valley High School in 2001 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Coy served in the line of duty for eight years before discharging and moving back to Texas to marry the love of his life. Though Coy was only on earth for a short time, he will be remembered every day by his family and friends. Coy enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, being on the lake and being one with nature. He took great pride in being a father and embraced every moment with his son Cullen.
Coy is survived by his beloved wife of almost 14 years, Jessica Gaston; son, Cullen Gaston; parents, Rickie and Tammi Gaston and brother, Tyler Gaston along with extended family.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
