Decatur – Wanda Kay Stagg, 79, went to be with our Lord on Oct. 29, 2022.

The family received friends from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. A graveside service followed at 11 a.m. at Alvord Cemetery. Rev. Bill Cleveland officiated. Pallbearers included Jerry Cunningham, Terry Wilcox, Brent Glaze, David Dickey, Paul Cunningham and Clifford Howard.

Wanda, known to most of her family as Kay, was born in Decatur and grew up in a large family with many brothers and sisters. She was saved at the age of seven while attending Vacation Bible School at the Fundamental Baptist Church in Decatur. Wanda graduated from the Decatur High School and met Lowell Stagg, who would become the love of her life. They married in Decatur on July 30, 1960 and moved to Alvord. She and Lowell would have a son, Kent, in the years to follow and they would become members of the First Baptist Church in Alvord.

Wanda worked at the Alvord Elementary School where she served as the secretary to the principal for 27 years. Wanda retired and she and Lowell moved back to Decatur where they would spend the rest of their days together.

Wanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hershel and Fannie Hart Howard and Jeff and Elizabeth Reynolds North and parents, Clemma J. and Pearl Mae North Howard. Being the last remaining sibling in her large and loving family, she also was preceded

in death by her brothers, C.J. Howard Jr., Orville Driskell and Marvin Driskell and sisters, Bobbie Tiller, Sue Dickey and Govie Morris but are once again reunited eternally in heaven.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years; son, Lowell Kent Stagg; granddaughter, Savannah Caitlin Stagg; brother-in-law, Jack Tiller, Lewsiville; niece, Debbie Tabor and husband Tony; nephews, Jerry Cunningham and wife Kathy, Paul Cunningham and wife Debra and David and Bubba Dickey; nieces, Charlotte Wilcox and husband Terry and Becky Glaze; sister-in-law, Nada Howard and numerous other nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Kay did love her family and she will be sorely missed.

Arrangements entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

