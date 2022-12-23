COUNTY LIFE
2007 major life change helped fuel western artist’s passion to create
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
In 2007 Randy Meador made what he calls a “terrible career decision” selling his successful internet marketing business; however, it was a leap of faith that led him down a path to find not only success as a painter but to find the person he feels he was meant to be.
Some 15 years later the 63-year-old Meador sees everything as an opportunity “to create,” which is his true passion whether it is on canvas, in music or on the written page. Today, he asks himself, “Can I …?” leaving the options wide open.
Meador has lived in Saint Jo the past five years, after purchasing an 1897 home where he and wife Michele live after moving from Fort Worth. He had no idea the history of the house would create something of a full circle for him he would not learn until later. In October, Meador closed his third solo show, “Values of the West” at the Davis & Blevins Gallery in Saint Jo.
“All my career choices before I became an artist were because I didn’t want to be poor. I had no intention of doing art, although with a music degree options are musician, teacher or band director,” recalls Meador.
Business appeared to be his niché although he never felt suited for it. Meador started the first online drug store in 1997. The internet was still young so he thought he would ramp it up and sell it, like so many others were doing.
In the process he learned how to market business on the internet. He surrounded himself with “smart people,” who he turned loose for them to reap the benefit.
“We were able to market for some big companies who were late to the party and didn’t know what the internet was. It was pretty easy back then because no one knew how to do anything with it,” explains Meador.
He and Michele raised five children during this period and while his business thrived he wasn’t happy and needed an escape. Meador heard a Winston Churchill quote, “When I paint nothing else exist.” He wanted to go to that place.
One night he picked up some painting supplies and began to teach himself how to paint. He chose watercolors because he thought it was the easiest, but soon found it was the hardest.
“I just played with it each night about an hour. I was having fun. I started studying the top artists and when I traveled I would seek out their art to pick it apart and learn. By the time I became an artist full-time I had developed a bit of a name for myself in the small world of watercolors,” said Meador.
Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Money leads most desired Christmas gift in the U.S.
By Anna Fleck,
statista.com
While it may not seem like the most romantic option, the useful gift of money is the most desired Christmas present in the United States this year.
According to the latest data from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey (Christmas and Holiday Season: U.S.), when asked which gifts U.S. adults would personally most like to receive this year, 36% of men and 46% of women said cash or bank transfers.
For both groups, vouchers came in second position, followed by clothing, textiles or shoes in third. Respondents could choose multiple options in the poll.
When looking at a breakdown of the data for males and females, however, while there is a fair bit of overlap, some slight differences do emerge.
As our chart shows, smartphones, tablets and accessories were a fairly popular choice for both men and women, being selected by 22% and 23% of the groups, respectively. Women showed slightly more interest in travel-related gifts (19% versus men at 14%) as well as event tickets (19% versus men at 12%). Out of the polled options, ‘decoration articles’ were among the lowest scoring gifts, only desired by 7% of female respondents and 6% of men.
Your Bowie News staff wishes you and your family a happy and safe Christmas holiday. The News office will be closed Dec. 23 so our staff can enjoy some time with their families, but we will reopen Dec. 26 for regular business hours.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Elementary Christmas program (brief video)
Please click on the links below to see the videos
