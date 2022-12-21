Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Published

13 hours ago

on

Inside today’s Bowie News enjoy the Christmas greetings section showcasing letters to Santa Claus submitted by Montague County youngsters. Don’t worry kids, they have been shipped off special air express to the North Pole for Santa to read them in time for Christmas. Also see business greetings as our customers thank you for your patronage this year and wish you the best of the season.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Texas Agriculture Memorial Day adds Forestburg’s late Jake Toler to nominees

Published

13 hours ago

on

12/21/2022

By

The late Jake Toler was added to the Texas Agriculture Memorial Day roll. (Courtesy photo)

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
At the age of 24 Forestburg’s Jake Toler was building his life as a farmer and rancher striving toward his dreams. He was a son his parents, Patricia and Floyd were proud of, and the big brother of a loving sister, Jodi. Their hearts were broken when he was killed in a tractor accident in June 2020.
Their loved one was honored in the Memorial List of Texas Agriculture Memorial Day, a day designated to remember and honor the lives and sacrifices of the state’s farmers and ranchers in their effort to raise food and fiber for Texas families. The family was invited to attend the special ceremony in late November.
Agriculture Memorial Day began as the vision of one Texas farmer, John Paul Dineen III and soon became a partnership between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller along with several corporate and organizational sponsors.

Read the full feature on this young man in your mid-week Bowie News.

The late Jake Toler loved raising cattle and was proud to show off his smaller herd of Simmental cattle. (Courtesy photo)
Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

‘Beauty and the Beast’ charms audiences

Published

5 days ago

on

12/17/2022

By

(Top)Allie Byork played Beauty and Jackson Hofbauer the Beast in the Bowie High School Theater Arts production of “Beauty and the Beast” this past week. Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts also sponsored the show. (Photos by Cindy Roller)

Corban Word portrayed Lumier the chandelier and Alex Castro was a villager in the production. (Photo by Cindy Roller)
Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Music/lunch holiday program to assist Bowie Mission

Published

5 days ago

on

12/17/2022

By

The Global Methodist Church of Bowie, 1515 N. Jefferson, will serve up its Warmth for Winter program on Dec. 18.
The public is invited to attend the 11 a.m. service of Christmas music followed by the annual homemade soup and dessert lunch in the fellowship hall. Donations for lunch will go to the Bowie Mission’s utilities fund.
Come enjoy an hour of festive and classic carols and hymns followed by a warm lunch of items prepared by church members.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending