All Together Show joins youth fair schedule

There will be a new addition to the Montague County Youth Fair in 2023 as the All Together Livestock Show debuts on Jan. 5, 2023.

Justin Hansard, county AgriLife Extension agent, said All Together is designed to give students with special needs an opportunity to participate in the Montague County Youth Fair without the requirement of raising or prepping their own livestock animal.

Participants will be matched with a volunteer(s) and livestock animal and given the opportunity to show that animal in the ring for an individualized experience.

Entries are now open for the show.

