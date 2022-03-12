SPORTS
Basketball roundup
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won big at Bryson on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won 67-31 against the Cowboys led by their senior Tyler Winkler who not only had a big game, but also set a career milestone.
It was a close first quarter with Prairie Valley leading by only one point, but the team made three 3-pointers to get a 10-point lead at halftime.
Building on that momentum, the defense dialed in during the second half, allowing only nine points from Bryson the final two quarters as the game got away from the Cowboys.
Winkler led the team with 36 points and five steals, with his career point total now going past 1,000 barrier. The school plans to honor him at its next home game next week.
Besides Winklers, Trae Campbell scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Eli Croxton also finished in double-figures scoring 10 points and grabbing six steals. Dakota Fore also had six rebounds to lead the team.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians dominated 5A Rider on Tuesday while the Indian boy’s team lost to Bells.
The Lady Indians won 69-47 against the Lady Raiders while the Panthers beat Nocona 46-36.
One of last year’s only five losses for the Nocona girl’s team came against Rider by double-digits 66-40.
This year the Lady Raiders are without Iowa State committed Jalynn Bristow and the Lady Indians took advantage.
Holding Rider to only eight points in the first quarter, it allowed Nocona to get out in transition and take a double-digit lead 19-8.
While the Lady Raiders got out and scored big in the second and third quarters, they did nothing to slow down Nocona as the Lady Indians still outscored them 21-20 and 20-16 in those quarters.
The pace was slowed as Nocona started to stall out possessions in the fourth quarter to prevent Rider from trying to come back and the Lady Indians lead to grew to 69-47 by the end.
Megyn Meekins led the team with 32 points while Skyler Smith and Sydnee Mowry joined her in double-figures scoring 13 and 12 points.
The Nocona boys kept the game close in the first half, trailing Belles only 23-20 at halftime. Unfortunately, a bad third quarter in which the Indians scored only four points while allowing the Panthers 12 proved to be the big difference in the game.
Despite bouncing back and scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to get back into the game.
Michael Wetmore led the team with eight points, all scored in the final period, along with Javier Gaytan. Brady McCasland was second with seven points.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo basketball teams both beat Wichita Christian on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers won 71-20 while the boys won 63-26.
The Saint Jo girls had four girls score in double-figures.
Payzlie Cervantes and Kate Sherwin both led the team with 15 points each. Aubrey Morman was second with 13 points and Kyler Dunn scored 10 points.
The Panthers were led by Kile Thurman who scored 18 points while Collin Thomas joined him in double-figurers scoring 11 points.
Gold-Burg
Both Gold-Burg teams were able to win big against Vernon Northside on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears won 53-18 while the boys won 52-28.
The Gold-Burg girls Coach Cheryl Cromleigh had nothing but praise for her girls after the game.
“Our defense was very effective and our offense really set the pace,” Cromleigh said. “We were able to get the ball inside to Sadie Weaver who had an outstanding game scoring 23 points and point guard Ollie Gaston did a great job feeding the post. Shadie and Sadie Whitaker did a great job up top shutting down Vernon Northside’s shooters and Destinie and Sierra Weaver did a great job on the boards and helping down low.”
The boy’s team was led by Jayon Grace who scored 21 of his 24 points in the first three quarters, but also made seven 3-pointers during the game.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns got a big win against Savoy at home on Tuesday while the girl’s team lost a close game.
The boy’s team won 58-39 while the Lady Horns’ fourth quarter push came up short, losing 38-32.
For the Longhorns, it was a close game through three quarters.
The Cardinals led 25-24 at halftime and Forestburg led only 37-33 heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, the Longhorns outscored Savoy 21-6 to pull away and get the big win.
Kyler Willett led the team with 19 points, 25 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Jesus Sanchez was second with 13 points and led the team with seven assists while Nathan Payne and Jessie Wadsworth each had 11 points.
The Lady Horns fell behind 22-10 at halftime in their game after only scoring two points in the second quarter.
Down 31-17 heading into the final period, Forestburg was able to almost double its scoring output in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it was just not enough to come back as it fell short 38-32.
Madisen Deason was second with eight points and grabbed a deal high nine rebounds. Alli Cisneros swiped a team high four steals to add to four points. Kaydence Willtet led the team with 11 points.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles beat Garner at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles won 57-21 against Garner.
Bellevue was led by Tristan Shook who scored 14 points. Cirstina Allen and Callie Martin joined her in double-figures scoring 12 and 11 points.
Coach John McGee did not like how his team played in the first half, but a 24 point fourth saw the team finish strong to get the win by a lot.
Besides just his top scorers, McGee praised how his team had seven of his eight players score baskets which he knows he will need to see during district play.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie breaks the Bulldog full-court press
The Bowie Jackrabbits passed a big early season test by dominating Burkburnett at home on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won 66-45 and were up by more than that several times in the second half.
This is Bowie’s seventh season in a row playing the Bulldogs. Traditionally a competitive 4A program that makes the playoffs, it has always been a tough draw that has not favored the Jackrabbits during that time.
Bowie has won only once in the past six seasons against the Bulldogs, and it was not the state title team or the team after that one. It was a close 68-64 win in 2020, which was current Jackrabbit Coach Andy Atkins’ second win.
Burkburnett is, if not the first, than the best early season test for Jackrabbit teams on how good its press break is. The Bulldogs feature a lot of good, long athletes and their Coach Danny Nix employs a platoon system to keep them fresh and full-court presses teams all game.
Bowie was coming off a win against Springtown where it saw some press defense and was in the mindset already coming in. With senior ball handlers Brody Armstrong and A.J. Whatley having multiple years of experience coming into the game, the Jackrabbits were ready to attack the press.
Bowie avoided disaster bringing the ball up and carefully worked around the trapping zone defense into its players inside. Bayler Swint and Tucker Jones aren’t the tallest of front court duos, but both took advantage of their teammates passing and looked to finish around the basket. They combined to score 16 of the team’s 20 points in the first quarter as the Jackrabbits led 20-10.
Bowie sat back in a tight zone all game and dared Burkburnett to shoot from outside, not wanting to give up driving lanes. The Bulldogs made five 3-pointers in the game, but it was not enough to make the Jackrabbits change its strategy or come back from the double-digit deficit.
Bowie’s offense got more balanced as its perimeter players started to find holes in the zone and knocking in three 3-pointers in the second quarter. The Jackrabbits didn’t falter even when inexperienced bench players came into the game as they led 38-22 at halftime.
The defense was its most locked in during the third quarter, which allowed some mistakes to not be catastrophic or momentum changing for Bowie. Andrew Sandhoff led the team with seven points during the quarter while Jones added six more points.
The Jackrabbits had a commanding 55-29 lead at the start of the fourth quarter and the bench units got to play out the majority of the rest of the game. It was the only quarter Burkburnett outscored Bowie, but only by 16-11 which allowed the Jackrabbit starters to sit back and cheer on their teammates playing big minutes.
Bowie won easily 66-45.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Basketball Interview
SPORTS
Boy’s basketball roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians fell in both games last week before the holidays.
The Indians lost to Graford 76-36 and Vernon 67-50.
Nocona won its opening game the previous week against Saint Jo. The Rabbits are the defending state champions in 1A and showed it against Nocona.
The Indians struggled to score for the first three quarters, scoring in the single-digits. In the fourth quarter Nocona doubled its score by scoring 18 points.
Brady McCasland led the team with 13 points while Javier Gaytan was second with seven points.
The next day the team played the 3A Lions. Nocona led in the first half, nursing a 29-28 lead heading into the second half.
Unfortunately, Nocona failed to score well to keep up with the Vernon offense that found its groove in the third and fourth quarters.
Michael Wetmore led the Indians with 21 points while Luke Fuller and Gaytan were second with eight points each.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers played three games last week.
The Panthers lost to Seymour 56-40 before beating Bells 51-42 and Bryson 66-37.
Saint Jo came into the game following a close but tough loss against 2A Nocona to open the season.
The Panthers struggled to score in the first quarter against Seymour and never was able to recover despite scoring well the rest of the game.
Collin Thomas led the team with 13 points. Brice Durham and Kile Thurman joined him in double-figures with 11 points each.
Against Bells, Saint Jo was able to take a bit of a lead thanks to a big 20 point second quarter. Even with the pace of the game going to a crawl in the third quarter, the Panthers were able to keep and slowly grow their lead throughout the game.
Thurman led the team with 19 points and four made 3-pointers. Devin Stewart and Durham were second with nine points scored each.
The last game on Saturday against Bryson was a blow out from the start. The Panthers limited the Cowboys to one field goal in the first quarter.
Saint Jo scored 18 and 25 points in the first two quarters to run away with the game even if the second half was more evenly played.
Thomas led the team with 19 points. Durham was second with 14 points while leading the team with four made 3-pointers. Thurman also was in double-figures scoring 12 points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs were able to win at Christ Academy last week before the holidays.
The Bulldogs won 64-50 against the Warriors, powered by a huge first quarter lead.
Prairie Valley built a 25-7 lead early in the game and never let Christ Academy pull close enough to come back.
Tyler Winkler led the team with 27 points, seven assists and seven steals while adding eight rebounds. Eli Croxton was second with 12 points and Tyson Easterling joined them in double-figures with 11 points. Dakota Fore had a team high 10 rebounds to go with seven points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 week ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 days ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
COUNTY LIFE1 week ago
-
COUNTY LIFE3 days ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints