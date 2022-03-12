Basketball roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won big at Bryson on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs won 67-31 against the Cowboys led by their senior Tyler Winkler who not only had a big game, but also set a career milestone.

It was a close first quarter with Prairie Valley leading by only one point, but the team made three 3-pointers to get a 10-point lead at halftime.

Building on that momentum, the defense dialed in during the second half, allowing only nine points from Bryson the final two quarters as the game got away from the Cowboys.

Winkler led the team with 36 points and five steals, with his career point total now going past 1,000 barrier. The school plans to honor him at its next home game next week.

Besides Winklers, Trae Campbell scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Eli Croxton also finished in double-figures scoring 10 points and grabbing six steals. Dakota Fore also had six rebounds to lead the team.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians dominated 5A Rider on Tuesday while the Indian boy’s team lost to Bells.

The Lady Indians won 69-47 against the Lady Raiders while the Panthers beat Nocona 46-36.

One of last year’s only five losses for the Nocona girl’s team came against Rider by double-digits 66-40.

This year the Lady Raiders are without Iowa State committed Jalynn Bristow and the Lady Indians took advantage.

Holding Rider to only eight points in the first quarter, it allowed Nocona to get out in transition and take a double-digit lead 19-8.

While the Lady Raiders got out and scored big in the second and third quarters, they did nothing to slow down Nocona as the Lady Indians still outscored them 21-20 and 20-16 in those quarters.

The pace was slowed as Nocona started to stall out possessions in the fourth quarter to prevent Rider from trying to come back and the Lady Indians lead to grew to 69-47 by the end.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 32 points while Skyler Smith and Sydnee Mowry joined her in double-figures scoring 13 and 12 points.

The Nocona boys kept the game close in the first half, trailing Belles only 23-20 at halftime. Unfortunately, a bad third quarter in which the Indians scored only four points while allowing the Panthers 12 proved to be the big difference in the game.

Despite bouncing back and scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to get back into the game.

Michael Wetmore led the team with eight points, all scored in the final period, along with Javier Gaytan. Brady McCasland was second with seven points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo basketball teams both beat Wichita Christian on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers won 71-20 while the boys won 63-26.

The Saint Jo girls had four girls score in double-figures.

Payzlie Cervantes and Kate Sherwin both led the team with 15 points each. Aubrey Morman was second with 13 points and Kyler Dunn scored 10 points.

The Panthers were led by Kile Thurman who scored 18 points while Collin Thomas joined him in double-figurers scoring 11 points.

Gold-Burg

Both Gold-Burg teams were able to win big against Vernon Northside on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears won 53-18 while the boys won 52-28.

The Gold-Burg girls Coach Cheryl Cromleigh had nothing but praise for her girls after the game.

“Our defense was very effective and our offense really set the pace,” Cromleigh said. “We were able to get the ball inside to Sadie Weaver who had an outstanding game scoring 23 points and point guard Ollie Gaston did a great job feeding the post. Shadie and Sadie Whitaker did a great job up top shutting down Vernon Northside’s shooters and Destinie and Sierra Weaver did a great job on the boards and helping down low.”

The boy’s team was led by Jayon Grace who scored 21 of his 24 points in the first three quarters, but also made seven 3-pointers during the game.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns got a big win against Savoy at home on Tuesday while the girl’s team lost a close game.

The boy’s team won 58-39 while the Lady Horns’ fourth quarter push came up short, losing 38-32.

For the Longhorns, it was a close game through three quarters.

The Cardinals led 25-24 at halftime and Forestburg led only 37-33 heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, the Longhorns outscored Savoy 21-6 to pull away and get the big win.

Kyler Willett led the team with 19 points, 25 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Jesus Sanchez was second with 13 points and led the team with seven assists while Nathan Payne and Jessie Wadsworth each had 11 points.

The Lady Horns fell behind 22-10 at halftime in their game after only scoring two points in the second quarter.

Down 31-17 heading into the final period, Forestburg was able to almost double its scoring output in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it was just not enough to come back as it fell short 38-32.

Madisen Deason was second with eight points and grabbed a deal high nine rebounds. Alli Cisneros swiped a team high four steals to add to four points. Kaydence Willtet led the team with 11 points.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles beat Garner at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles won 57-21 against Garner.

Bellevue was led by Tristan Shook who scored 14 points. Cirstina Allen and Callie Martin joined her in double-figures scoring 12 and 11 points.

Coach John McGee did not like how his team played in the first half, but a 24 point fourth saw the team finish strong to get the win by a lot.

Besides just his top scorers, McGee praised how his team had seven of his eight players score baskets which he knows he will need to see during district play.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.