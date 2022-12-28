Live Better
Benefits of adding a fireplace to your home
(Family Features) Whether you’re constructing a new home or simply redesigning your current living space, there are many considerations that can truly make a house a home.
Amid budget considerations, design vision boards, specs and blueprints, amenities like a new fireplace can allow homeowners to celebrate the warmth, comfort and ambiance a fireplace or other hearth product can provide. In fact, 7 out of 10 of homeowners have a fireplace and usage has increased during all four seasons since 2020, according to research from the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), showcasing that including a fireplace in your construction or renovation plans is a gift to yourself and your family.
“When we’re designing our ideal homes, too often we may only think about what we want others to see and enjoy when they visit,” said Jack Goldman, president and CEO for HPBA. “The reality is visitors account for less than 1% of your in-home time. A fireplace is for you and your family, a personal addition that serves you and your household in more ways than you may realize.”
Consider these four benefits of including a fireplace as part of your next home update:
- It can be a sanctuary from the ever-changing world outside. As people continue to spend more time at home, a fireplace can serve as a source of calm and relaxation, helping you and your family escape from the challenges daily life may throw your way.
- It’s an artful piece of decor to display year-round. Whether it’s a centerpiece for your living room or family room, or an accent to your bedroom, bathroom or study, a creatively designed fireplace can provide an artful design element for your home, no matter the season.
- It’s a safe, reliable heating source. A fireplace is an extra layer of security when weather wreaks havoc and can provide safe, reliable heat and lighting in the event of a power outage.
- It can be the heartbeat of your home. Between screen time, remote work schedules and commitments to extracurricular activities, many families experience fragmented home lives. A fireplace, though, can serve as a central gathering spot for you and your loved ones when together.
To learn more about the benefits of fireplaces and find a nationwide directory of specialty retailers and certified installers, visit HPBA.org/House-warming.
Fireplace Safety Tips
Whether it’s the warm glow of the fire, the crackle of the wood or the deep penetrating warmth, woodburning fireplaces have a way of making people feel relaxed and at home. However, there are some precautions that should be taken to ensure safe operation:
- Never leave a fire unattended.
- Keep a fire extinguisher on hand.
- Keep small children and pets away from the fireplace.
- Clear an area of at least 3 feet around the fireplace of furniture, books, newspaper and other potentially flammable materials.
- Inspect gaskets, door seals and the chimney annually.
- Have the chimney professionally cleaned as necessary to ensure it’s clear of obstructions and creosote.
- Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
- Utilize fireplace tools to tend the fire.
- Never burn garbage, rolled newspaper, charcoal, plastic or chemically treated or painted wood.
- Avoid using gasoline or any liquid accelerant to help start a fire.
- Do not overload the fireplace to avoid burning wood or embers tumbling out.
- Never close the damper until embers have completely stopped burning.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
Steps to help live in the present every day
(Family Features) Living in the present means celebrating each moment as it happens without worries about the past or anxiety for what the future holds and enjoying life to the fullest. Many people find themselves thinking about what happened yesterday or what might happen tomorrow, making living in the now a challenge.
You can overcome those hurdles and live each day more fully by adopting habits that promote physical and mental well-being, including these suggestions from the experts at Natrol, the No. 1 drug-free sleep aid brand, according to data from Nielsen^.
Regular Exercise
You’ll find exercise on virtually every list of self-care advice, and for good reason. Exercise stimulates your body in numerous beneficial ways, not the least of which is getting your heart pumping and oxygen flowing throughout your body, including your brain. Exercise also pairs well with meditation or mindfulness activities, which allow you to align your body’s movement with your thoughts and focus on the act of nurturing your body while freeing your mind.
Quality Sleep
Getting quality sleep is linked to improved concentration and productivity, consciously managing your sleep habits can help you be more present each day. Creating a bedtime routine and establishing a comfortable, quiet sleeping environment are important steps. In addition, drug-free sleep aids like Natrol Melatonin products are designed to work with the body’s natural cycles and help users fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up revitalized with a clearer, calmer mind†. Made with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, the line of melatonin products may help you rethink your relationship between sleep and living life to the fullest.
Deep Breathing
Focusing on the here and now can be easier said than done. However, it’s possible to train your body and mind to concentrate on specific thoughts and tasks. Deep breathing exercises are an example of physically focusing yourself. Initiating a slow, steady breathing pattern and paying close attention to that rhythm can be an effective way to ward off negativity, whether it’s fear, anxiety or another undesirable emotion. Managing your breathing gives you a degree of control that can help you navigate a tricky situation or establish a deeper connection between your body and mind.
Time Management
For many people, the modern world’s frenetic lifestyle often demands constant multitasking. However, that continual juggling act makes it virtually impossible to give your full attention to any one aspect of your life. While a full stop to your multitasking tendencies may be impractical, you can carve out time to dedicate your mind more intentionally and completely. You may be surprised by how much joy you derive from simply being present.
Explore more advice and products to help you stay present at Natrol.com.
Develop Healthy Sleep Habits
Healthy sleep begins with 7-9 hours of sleep a night, but there’s more you need to know to achieve the sleep you deserve. By getting the recommended amount of sleep and hitting all your sleep stages, you can wake up feeling more refreshed and ready to own the day.
Create healthy sleep habits. Establishing a consistent sleep-wake schedule helps regulate your circadian rhythms and increases your quality of sleep.
Avoid bright screens 60 minutes before bedtime. Exposure to bright LED lights such as smartphones, laptops and TV screens before bed can interfere with your body’s natural release of melatonin.
Consider taking a melatonin supplement. When you need a little extra nudge toward dreamland, melatonin may help you fall asleep and stay asleep so you wake up refreshed.†
Create a calm and dark bedroom oasis. A dark, noise-free bedroom can help you sleep better throughout the night. Mask noise pollution with calming sounds and block out disruptive light with darkening curtains or a sleep mask.
Walk or exercise daily. Walking as little as 10 minutes a day can help improve sleep quality.
^Nielsen, xAOC, 52 weeks ending 09/10/22
†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
SOURCE:
Natrol
Plan that perfect winter getaway
(Family Features) Winter occasions and celebrations equate to increased travel opportunities for many families to see destinations around the globe. Whether you’re planning a trip far from home or taking advantage of nearby attractions during a staycation, you can get more out of your adventures when you plan ahead.
Consider these facts, figures and tips from the travel experts at Go City, a top attractions and experiences pass for city travelers.
Planning
Overall, Americans spend an average of 14 hours planning their getaway, the majority of which happens online or with the help of apps that provide booking information, directions, localized tips and more. In addition to deciding where to go and what to do once you get there, you may find planning ahead and checking restaurant reviews is especially helpful for those first hours after you arrive. Upon arrival, the first order of business for travelers is often refueling with a good meal, typically based on reviews they read before reaching their destination. Also research attractions and create a plan of things you’d like to do each day, even if you don’t follow it to the letter.
Remember, while many attractions and entertainment options provide flexibility, some should be booked in advance. Check individual websites for events, attractions and more to find details about booking and tickets, if required.
Destination
If you’re like many Americans, you may favor traveling to a place where the temperatures soar and you can soak up some sunshine. However, taking advantage of some of those typically warmer destinations outside of peak season can actually provide a way to avoid lines and enjoy a break from the heat. For example, locals in Orlando prefer to visit the area’s popular theme parks in the winter. Using an option like Go City can help you save and experience more to make your in- or offseason trip even better with access to Legoland Florida, Fun Spot America and Boggy Creek Airboat Tours.
The experience passes provide access to popular attractions in 30 major cities around the world such as New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, London, Bangkok, Barcelona, Dubai and more. Cancun is another hot spot; using the All-Inclusive Pass during the cooler months allows you to take advantage of one of the best times of the year to enjoy Xcaret at Night, along with the Cancun Scenic Tower. Other favorites among visitors include the Sky Wheel and parasailing adventures.
Packing
Smart packing is an often-overlooked secret to successful travel. Not only do you need enough attire for each day, you may also need extras to accommodate special activities or adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day and evening hours. The majority of Americans (63%) pack the night before a big trip but starting sooner can help ensure you don’t forget anything important. Starting a list well ahead of time can help you get a jump on your packing while saving the physical act of fitting everything into your luggage until closer to departure.
Excursions
Taking advantage of the unique activities and excursions is a smart way to immerse yourself and more fully experience the cities you visit. On average, Americans participate in five activities and excursions during a single trip; most of the time, those outings are planned from home as much as four weeks ahead of time, rather than upon arriving in the destination city.
If you’re planning to schedule excursions on your trip, explore resources like Go City, which can help you save up to 60% over gate admission prices. Passes can unlock the best a city has to offer, from bucket list attractions and top tours in the United States, such as Universal Studios, Sea World, Shedd Aquarium, Long Beach Aquarium and the Statue of Liberty, or abroad like the Vatican, the Eiffel Tower and more. There are also plenty of hidden gems and exclusive experiences such as a tour of Fenway Park, Texas Ranger Museum, Museum of Us, Coral Crater Adventure Park and even wine and cheese-making classes.
Start planning your winter travel adventure at gocity.com.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Go City
Tips to pull off holiday hosting
(Family Features) With stay-at-home holidays a thing of the past for many families, they’re now busy preparing for full-blown celebrations. The return of traditional festivities brings seemingly never-ending to-do lists and pressure to be the perfect host.
From mastering a mouthwatering menu and donning your home with decadent decor to ensuring guests enjoy the evening to the fullest, hosting duties bring plenty of responsibilities. This year, though, you can avoid those anxious feelings with some preparation ahead of the big day.
To help pull off a sensational seasonal soiree, consider these tips from the entertaining experts at Sun-Maid to make the holidays brighter and more manageable so you can navigate the stresses of hosting.
Invite Others to Share Favorite Traditions
Especially with stay-at-home holidays in recent years, some friends and family members may have developed their own special traditions from new recipes and foods to seasonal games and activities. Inviting your guests to bring or share something that represents their favorite part of the holidays can help everyone feel welcome.
Take Time for Yourself
Remember to make time for yourself so you can enjoy the fruits of your labor right alongside guests. The busyness of this time of year can add stress but reflecting on the true meaning of the season and reveling in your favorite parts of the holidays can help you avoid feeling overwhelmed.
Add New Ingredients to Your Menu
While pairing this year’s turkey or ham with the classics provides comfort and calls to mind holiday memories of the past, cooking with new ingredients and adding fresh recipes to the menu can put a fun spin on the season and maybe even create your own traditions to carry forward.
For example, baking with an option like Sun-Maid Raisins provides a whole fruit option with zero grams of added sugars per 1/4-cup serving. They’re an easy, better-for-you substitution to reduce overall sugar intake without compromising flavor or texture when compared with dried cranberries, which contain 27 grams of added sugars per 1/4-cup serving. The natural sugars of raisins make them a versatile, useful addition to a wide variety of holiday-worthy dishes.
Hop On Hot Food Trends
One of this year’s most popular trends in the kitchen is food boards, a fun and easy way to elevate flavor while incorporating favorites like cured meats, cold cuts, cheese slices and cubes, dips, nuts and more. Plus, you can keep your board balanced with nutritious items like vegetables and fruit, such as raisins, which provide sweet flavor without the added sugars.
A Time for Truce
Gathering for the holidays is about coming together with loved ones, family, friends and neighbors – and pulling it off means catering to everyone’s needs and wants. It’s a time for compromises and truces. To help add a little extra spark this year, try incorporating a theme to the party or coordinate fun activities and games that can be enjoyed by all. For example, holiday-themed charades, a seasonal “name that tune” game and gift exchanges all give guests ways to get in on the excitement.
To find more holiday entertaining inspiration and recipe ideas, visit SunMaid.com/PullOffTheHolidays .
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Sun-Maid Raisins
