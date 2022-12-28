Benefits of adding a fireplace to your home

(Family Features) Living in the present means celebrating each moment as it happens without worries about the past or anxiety for what the future holds and enjoying life to the fullest. Many people find themselves thinking about what happened yesterday or what might happen tomorrow, making living in the now a challenge.

You can overcome those hurdles and live each day more fully by adopting habits that promote physical and mental well-being, including these suggestions from the experts at Natrol, the No. 1 drug-free sleep aid brand, according to data from Nielsen^.

Regular Exercise

You’ll find exercise on virtually every list of self-care advice, and for good reason. Exercise stimulates your body in numerous beneficial ways, not the least of which is getting your heart pumping and oxygen flowing throughout your body, including your brain. Exercise also pairs well with meditation or mindfulness activities, which allow you to align your body’s movement with your thoughts and focus on the act of nurturing your body while freeing your mind.

Quality Sleep

Getting quality sleep is linked to improved concentration and productivity, consciously managing your sleep habits can help you be more present each day. Creating a bedtime routine and establishing a comfortable, quiet sleeping environment are important steps. In addition, drug-free sleep aids like Natrol Melatonin products are designed to work with the body’s natural cycles and help users fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and wake up revitalized with a clearer, calmer mind†. Made with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, the line of melatonin products may help you rethink your relationship between sleep and living life to the fullest.

Deep Breathing

Focusing on the here and now can be easier said than done. However, it’s possible to train your body and mind to concentrate on specific thoughts and tasks. Deep breathing exercises are an example of physically focusing yourself. Initiating a slow, steady breathing pattern and paying close attention to that rhythm can be an effective way to ward off negativity, whether it’s fear, anxiety or another undesirable emotion. Managing your breathing gives you a degree of control that can help you navigate a tricky situation or establish a deeper connection between your body and mind.

Time Management

For many people, the modern world’s frenetic lifestyle often demands constant multitasking. However, that continual juggling act makes it virtually impossible to give your full attention to any one aspect of your life. While a full stop to your multitasking tendencies may be impractical, you can carve out time to dedicate your mind more intentionally and completely. You may be surprised by how much joy you derive from simply being present.

Explore more advice and products to help you stay present at Natrol.com.

Develop Healthy Sleep Habits

Healthy sleep begins with 7-9 hours of sleep a night, but there’s more you need to know to achieve the sleep you deserve. By getting the recommended amount of sleep and hitting all your sleep stages, you can wake up feeling more refreshed and ready to own the day.

Create healthy sleep habits. Establishing a consistent sleep-wake schedule helps regulate your circadian rhythms and increases your quality of sleep.

Avoid bright screens 60 minutes before bedtime. Exposure to bright LED lights such as smartphones, laptops and TV screens before bed can interfere with your body’s natural release of melatonin.

Consider taking a melatonin supplement. When you need a little extra nudge toward dreamland, melatonin may help you fall asleep and stay asleep so you wake up refreshed.†

Create a calm and dark bedroom oasis. A dark, noise-free bedroom can help you sleep better throughout the night. Mask noise pollution with calming sounds and block out disruptive light with darkening curtains or a sleep mask.

Walk or exercise daily. Walking as little as 10 minutes a day can help improve sleep quality.

^Nielsen, xAOC, 52 weeks ending 09/10/22

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.









SOURCE:

Natrol