BISD receives strong audit for 2021-22
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Independent School District received a strong audit for 2021-22 where total revenues were up 3%, district program costs were down 2% and an overall fund balance was at $9.4 million at the end of the fiscal year.
Trustees received the report from Jim Fleming, Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming at this week’s meeting. The accountant complimented Finance Director Paula Peterson and her staff for their work in making the audit process run smoothly.
Fleming said the only significant general accounting change was the formula used for leases which has a new format. He went through the 82-page document touching on the highlights. In revenue, he noted state revenue was higher and attendance was up slightly which helped the budget and fund balance.
During the year the district’s total net position increased by $2,382,211. The district expenses, which totaled $19,576,649 were less than program revenues of $3,759,115 and general revenues of $18,199,745. The revenue also includes the final insurance payments to finish up repairing tornado damage which totaled $448,916.
Commissioners conduct final meeting of 2022
Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in called session at 9 a.m. on Dec. 27.
The agenda lists a variety of routine topics focusing primarily on land issues.
Consider approving bonds for County Judge Kevin Benton, County Clerk Jim Jones, Constable Jerry DeMoss and Commissioner Mike Mayfield.
A preliminary plat for two lots in the Lakeview Acres Subdivision, 9.55 acres in precinct two will be reviewed.
The county may sell a 1.5 acre tract and a half-acre tract in the area of Border Street. It would be listed with a realtor to market.
Precinct four will seek to vacate 237 feet at the end of Storey Road in the Buck Keck Lakeview Subdivision and 321 feet of an unnamed road in the Hillcrest Lake lots.
Hard freeze warning, wind advisory remain in effect until this evening
National Weather Service - WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, temperatures as low as 5 degrees expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM Today to 9 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM CST Today. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall into the single digits and low teens Thursday night. Winds will rapidly increase after 6 AM Thursday, peaking during the early to mid afternoon Thursday before gradually abating Thursday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Red Cross tips for staying safe in winter weather
As temperatures drop in Texas this week and wind chills plunging into the single digits or lower, the American Red Cross North Texas Region urges everyone to safely heat their home by following critical steps to avoid a home fire.
Heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths, with most occurring from space heaters. Overall, home fires account for most of the 60,000-plus disasters that the Red Cross responds to each year across the U.S. From 2019 through 2021, home fire responses in the North Texas Region were 52% higher during colder months, well above the 30% national average for the cold months.
“Colder temperatures often bring the increased risk of home fires, which are the most frequent disaster in our country,” said Katrina Farmer, Regional Disaster Officer, Red Cross North Texas Region. “Help keep your family safe by providing at least three feet of space for all heating equipment, testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute home fire escape plan.”
SAFELY HEAT YOUR HOME
Follow these safety tips and visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family. You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.
- Keep children, pets and anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
- If you must use a space heater, never leave it unattended. Place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes.
- Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never into an extension cord. Turn the space heater off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Never leave a fire burning in the fireplace unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.
- Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
KEEPING WARM OUTSIDE
- Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water-repellent.
- Mittens will keep your hands warmer than gloves.
- Keep dry. Wet clothing loses much of its insulting value and transmits heat rapidly away from the body.
- Avoid over exertion, such as exercising outdoors.
EMERGENCY KIT FOR HOME
- Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
- Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
- Extra batteries
- Deluxe family first aid kit
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical items
- Multi-purpose tool
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
- Cell phone with chargers
- Family and emergency contact information
- Extra cash
- Emergency blanket
- Map(s) of the area
IF YOU NEED HELP If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for help.
HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVES LIVES Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,478 lives — including 11 in the North Texas Region — by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.4 million free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods across the country. Visit redcross.org/homefires for more information.
